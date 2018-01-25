In Her ‘Last Email,’ Author Mridula Garg Introspects Age, Love And Boundaries Created By Marriage

Ah, love stories! Even the ones shaking their heads in exasperation over my apparent likeness for them can be found going all gooey-eyed over a romantic storyline. And if you attended Mridula Garg’s book launch at the Jaipur Literature Festival, you will agree that we, romantics, just got a major trip with her ‘email-bound’ love story. Yep, that!

To those who missed out on her magical session, here is a spoiler alert! Because I am going to go all gaga over her book, The Last Email. The story is of Kevin, a vicar devoted to the political struggle for Scottish independence, and Maya, a reputed author of Hindi literary works, and how they rekindle their relationship, which had come to an end four decades ago. Not to be taken for an ordinary love story, as this one is made of continuous email correspondence between the two.

“What should live on with age is not looks, although that’s what we fervently desire. It should be the passion to live life, the burning urge to celebrate every passing second – in short, the definition of life for me,” she said, as she put down her book. Truth be told, I was lost in the words that sounded as if she was living the life her books narrate. And soon the query was raised.

“Well, obviously. *laughs* I won’t lie here, not after extensively giving details about the character Maya that match my own life. But yes, the facts were glorified, the truth a bit embellished and some strings left loose,” she said with a smile.

The emails she read portray a rebellious and progressive woman who does not shy away from her feelings and chooses to put them in front of her email-partner. But Kevin, married now, is more subdued and even stops replying to Maya’s emails when her feelings and his reaction to the same become too much for him to handle.

“Women are not barred in their feelings, you know. Once they fall in love, the love fearlessly. It’s men who get afraid of too many emotions and prefer to hide with them,” shared Mridula amidst applause from the audience.

Intrigued by the few pages she read aloud from her book, I immediately bought one for myself and proceeded to get it signed by her. I also wanted to know about her thoughts on a no-responsibility relationship like the one in her novel.

“Some may call this a more authentic or comfortable kind of relationship but I say, can’t we give the same space to our partner? But if you look at most of the marriages, this is something which is, sadly, absent. The sharing of ideas present between Maya and Kevin kind of ceases to exist in a marriage, killing the building block it was standing on,” she answered.

