“I love the power of clothing and how you can give a piece of fabric different shapes while dressing up,” says Dolly Jain, the woman who holds a Limca Book of World Record for styling a saree in 325 ways!

Almost every Indian household has witnessed the wonder of kids wrapped in the mother’s saree and acting like a grown-up woman. Dolly was no different. She liked covering her head with the pallu just like her mother and later, would ask her mother if she managed to look as pretty as her. She would dance and pose in front of the mirror while her family enjoyed clicking her amusing pictures.

Luckily, for Dolly, her love for sarees nurtured with time when she got married in Kolkata – a city known for its handloom. “I took my time to learn the regional styles of draping from states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Orissa, etc. Later, I began combining two techniques to come up with more unique ways. In my first attempt, I invented 125 ways that surprised everyone,” shares Dolly. And that’s how she made a place in the Limca Book of World Records. She didn’t stop there and broke her own record at Asia level by inventing 225 ways of draping. In a couple of years, the go-getter made the world record of draping a saree in 325 ways! She even holds the record for wearing a saree in 18 1/2 seconds! Whoa!

Read my conversation with the saree-woman herself.

What’s the earliest memory of turning your interest into a career?

It’s a funny story. So after everyone in my family started applauding my talent of draping sarees in various manners, I decided to conduct a workshop for the neighborhood women. One of these women was from Raipur who later invited me to hold a similar workshop in her city. As much as I was thrilled, I was nervous as this was going to be the first time I would practice my passion professionally. Nevertheless, I said yes, and to my surprise, about 85 women registered for my class. The response was brilliant that made the organizers cancel the subsequent workshop so I could carry on with mine. This memory still gives me goosebumps.

Do you remember your first client? Of course, you do!

My stint in Raipur caught the attention of city’s business tycoon family – Agarwal Group of Industries. Their daughter was about to get married, and they called me to take up the responsibility of styling the bride and her close friends and relatives for all the functions. I immediately said yes and took it as a challenge to drape sarees around different body-types, 80 to be precise.

How did it feel to receive your first paycheck?

Before the deal, I was asked about my fee, and since I was a beginner, I quoted Rs. 10,000 for the complete package. Once the job was done and the envelope was handed over to me, my happiness knew no bounds. As soon as I boarded the flight, I decided to open it and get a glimpse of the hard-earned money. I found Rs. 30,000 inside the packet and thought it was some kind of confusion with the payment. I immediately called up Ms. Prabha Agarwal and reported the issue. To which she said, “Dolly, you deserve what you’ve received. You are gifted with a unique art, and that must be respected.”

That’s lovely. When did Limca happen?

After this boost to my career and spirit, I brought home a mannequin and started experimenting with styles. I clicked pictures of every style I would come up with which I sent to the Limca fraternity. I wrote to them how I am the only woman in India to have so many ideas surrounding a saree. They responded with a positive email and promptly planned a visit to see my artwork.

What are your personal favorite styles from those 325?

The hip-hop style that’s done over the pants, the Mermaid style that has absolutely no skin-show, and the lehenga-saree style which is about pairing a lehenga with dupatta and a saree.

Same saree , Same blouse, same me, but by only changing the drape you can make your outfit look as fresh as a new #dressup #draping #followforfollow #followme #follow4follow #swag #saree #lenin #cotton #passion #profession #designer #love #lovemywork #photooftheday #picoftheday 448 Likes, 19 Comments – Dolly Jain (@dolly.jain) on Instagram: “Same saree , Same blouse, same me, but by only changing the drape you can make your outfit look as…”

Do you still take workshops?

I do if I find exciting collaborations. I also travel overseas for the same. However, I am well connected with the ace Indian fashion designers who do bridal wear couture like Sabyasachi, Abraham and Thakore, Anamika Khanna, Shantanu Goenka, Abu Janu Sandeep Khosla, etc. They recommend my work to their esteemed clients who are ready to experiment with the traditional look of a saree.

With as many as 350 sarees in your wardrobe, which is the closest to your heart?

My maternal grandmother hand weaved a saree that she gifted to my mother. The saree was later passed on to me. It has got intricate silver work spread across the six-yard which looks vintage. Since the fabric was old and getting weaker, I transferred the silver work on a stronger fabric so I could enjoy wearing it on special occasions.

What’s in the future for the brand ‘Dolly Jain?’

I am coming up with a coffee table book talking about my journey and the styles I have invented so far. I hope to release it in January 2018. Also, I am excited to work on more styles making it a total of 365. In this way, you’ll have a reason a day to wear a saree! *laughs*

First published on Sep 10, 2017.