In Apna Ghar Sexual Abuse Case, The Three Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

The three accused, including the major culprit Jaswanti Devi, have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Apna Ghar sexual abuse case by a special CBI court in Panchkula. Jaswanti Devi, son-in-law Jai Bhagwan and driver Satish were awarded life term by special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh and Jaswanti’s brother, Jaswant, has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

In the Apna Ghar case, the inmates of the shelter house were being sexually and physically abused, including minors, adults and differently abled girls. The charges against the accused were rape, gang rape, immoral trafficking, causing grievous hurt, molestation, performing abortions without consent, and cruelty towards minors.

Their crimes were exposed when the National Council for the Protection of Child Rights raided the shelter and then the accused were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2012.

The inspection reports of the NCPCR say that the main accused Jaswanti Devi kept things quiet by isolating the victims and keeping them in fear. No inmate was allowed to go outside and was restricted from having contact with the anyone outside. The children were not sent to school and as for the older inmates, most of them were either destitute or without support, lacking the courage to tell anyone about what they were being subjected to.

Several of Devi’s victims have testified in court that they were being used as prostitutes and raped by her son-in-law Jai Bhagwan, and her driver.

When the shelter was scheduled to have a government official or celebrity visit, she would threaten the inmates to not speak to any outsider and made sure they never meet these outsiders without her presence or her accomplices.

The other three other accused – Jaswanti’s daughter Sushma and employees Sheela and Veena – were acquitted keeping in mind the time they had already served and two more employees, Roshini and R Parkash Saini, were released on probation.

H/T: Hindustan Times