In An Alert And Brave Move, Mumbai Actor Saved Two Minor Girls From Being Trafficked

Women who empower women are true examples of feminists and a Mumbai actor Preeti Sood, known for her role in Revolver Rani, proved this to be true.

It was a regular Sunday when Preeti received a call from her friend. Her friend was at a parlour in her vicinity in Versova where she saw two minor girls, aged 7 and 11, with men. She informed Preeti of the situation and Preeti without giving a second thought rushed to the parlour. As informed by her friend to Preeti, the men were forcing the parlour assistants to apply pretty bold makeup on the girls which considering their age was inappropriate and suspicious.

Preeti reached the parlour and sat there as a regular customer and began to make conversation with the girls. She asked them about their whereabouts and where are they heading, to which she received different answers. While one of them said they were going to a wedding, another one said they were going to the United States. Preeti told The Better India, “I pretended to be a customer at first and started engaging in random conversations with the girls. I asked them where they were from and what they were doing at the salon, where were they preparing to go. They were very timid and docile. They were answering, but I could sense the hesitation and fear in their voice. It strengthened my doubt that something was definitely fishy.”

The men slowly found Preeti’s behaviour suspicious and began to interrupt. Meanwhile, Preeti had asked her friend to contact women’s cell from where there was no proper response. One of the men came forward and asked Preeti, “What do you think we are doing with the girls?”

Seeing no other option, Preeti spoke the truth and said, “I think you are going to sell these girls. Please cooperate since it’s a matter involving minor girls.”

“They were furious and asked how I could accuse them of something so terrible,” Preeti told TBI. She kept the situation calm and politely replied, “I can be wrong too. But if you think I am at fault for thinking that, please clarify it. If you are not doing anything wrong, you shouldn’t have a problem accompanying me to the police station and clarifying the situation.” The men then moved forward to leave with the girls but Preeti tried her best to not let them.

She told TBI, “I did not allow them to leave. I said first talk to me and tell me how are these girls related to you. These girls had travelled all the way from Gujarat, they told me.”

The men replied saying they were getting late for the wedding of a relative in Bandra and fumbled when Preeti asked them to show her the card. They told her to tag along with them in their car to confirm with the locals.

Preeti informed, “I refused to sit in their car and offered my vehicle instead. All I said was ‘give me five minutes we’ll meet the police once.’ I even told them if it was a misunderstanding I would ask for forgiveness a 100 times.”

The conversation kept escalating and Preeti’s friend had meanwhile also called the police. As the situation got more suspicious, the traffickers managed to get the girls out of the salon via a third person. The police arrived at the location 15 minutes later took the men, Preeti and her friend to the Versova police station.

The police called the man who took the girls away from the number of one of the men that was taken to the police station and immediately sent their team out. The girls were rescued from the traffickers two hours later!

Four agents have already been taken into custody and the case is being thoroughly investigated by the police. The police informed that it seems to be the work of an organised gang involved in international child trafficking.

The girls, originally from Gujarat, were sold by their own parents for one lakh each. They were brought to Mumbai from Gujarat on March 3 and were to be sent to the US.

We laud Preeti’s efforts and courage that despite staying alone she made sure to save the girls from the men. She said, “I am so happy that I rushed to the parlour, it was only a matter of hours. Was I an hour or so late, the men would have taken the girls away as the flight was the same night!”

She added, “There were 10-12 men involved. I don’t even live with my family. So, most of my friends told me, I shouldn’t get involved in this police case. They dissuaded me saying my life would be in danger. But it was my responsibility. How could I watch such a grave violation of human rights happening consciously and not do anything for those minor girls?”

More power to you, Preeti!