In A Win For Feminism, Canada Passes Bill To Make Its National Anthem Gender-Neutral

“O Canada! / Our home and native land! / True patriot love in all thy sons command”- that’s how Canada’s national anthem originally read, with its focus on just the male population quite evident. But not anymore, as Canada’s Senate has passed a bill making the country’s national anthem gender-neutral.

The change was supported by late politician Mauril Bélanger, and it’s thanks to his efforts that now the phrase is “in all of us command” in place of “in all thy sons command” in the anthem and is ready to become a law as soon as the governor general gives his “royal assent.”

Many prominent Canadians are celebrating the decision, citing it as a move towards ending gender-based discrimination.

Justin Trudeau on Twitter Mauril’s bill to make O Canada gender neutral passed third reading in the Senate tonight – another positive step towards gender equality. #inallofuscommand

Margaret E. Atwood on Twitter Thank you @SenateCA! ‘In all of us command’: Senate passes bill approving #genderneutral anthem wording https://t.co/kOyXplgNYu

Though the bill had been passed by Canada’s House of Commons in 2016, it was under consideration in the Senate as several members from the Conservative Party stood against it. And they have made their displeasure known over the Senate passing the bill.

Sen. Denise Batters on Twitter Shameful, anti-democratic behaviour by #Trudeau-appointed senators, including #SenCA Speaker, as they shut down legitimate debate in Chamber

Prem 🇨🇦👌🏻🙏🏻💕 on Twitter SorryNotSorry but I am NOT changing the way I sing O Canada 🇨🇦 #cdnpoli

Bob Saroya, MP on Twitter Dissappointed to hear the Liberals changed our national anthem. Somethings just shouldn’t change. #cdnpoli

In total, 11 bills in the past had attempted to remove the reference to just ‘sons’ in the anthem, so the ongoing fierce debate over the successful change is not surprising.

H/T: CNN