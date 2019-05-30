In A Touching Video, Vidya Balan Talks About Shaming For Not Sticking To Beauty Standards

Being one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood, even Vidya Balan had faced trolls, who shamed her for her body type. Targeting the so-called beauty standards of the industry in a recent video, which went viral, she talks about body-shaming with the help of popular Bollywood songs.

Opening up about her ordeal with body-shaming in the video, she discusses how people target others’ body, eyes, skin tone, and height, and criticize them, often shattering their confidence.

Let’s Talk About Body Shaming Ft. Vidya Balan Most of us are potential victims of ‘body shaming’ – the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don’t meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here’s Vidya Balan’s take on Body Shaming.

Her words resonated with many and the video went viral along with its hashtag #DhunBadalKeTohDekho.

Roshan on Twitter Inspirational video by @vidya_balan is changing the opinion of people for body shaming .This is a great step forward… i am glad that somebody is working on it #DhunBadalKeTohDekho

Swa on Twitter Don’t judge anyone with the shape of their body nothing’s wrong with anyone’s body, but with the minds of the people who body shame. Please watch this inspirational video by Vidya Balan. #DhunBadalKeTohDekho https://t.co/DiuS5hcxsr

Demon™ on Twitter To everyone who hasn’t learnt from their mistakes, please watch this video. Vidya Balan’s perspective on body shaming is such an eye-opener. #DhunBadalKeTohDekho https://t.co/1ANpeiQr4N

Suraj on Twitter For everyone who thinks they are beautiful and tears each other down for not being one needs to watch this video by @vidya_balan. #DhunBadalKeTohDekho https://t.co/qVsjpBTwwj

Anuradha Singh on Twitter Everyone is special and unique in their own ways 😀 @vidya_balan video is really great and inspiring for those who thinks that they are not good 🤔🤔….Its must watch guys 🙏😀#DhunBadalKeTohDekho https://t.co/KJP66G5SOc