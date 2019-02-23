In A State Still Crippled By Female Infanticide, Two Women Guard The Great Indian Bustards In A Remote National Park

About 60 kilometers away from Jaisalmer, there is the Sudasari Desert National Park, one of the remotest areas of Rajasthan. Home to the Great Indian Bustards (GIB), an endangered bird species in India, the national park is guarded by two women forest guards. They look after the birds, take care of them as of the other wildlife species there.

In a state like Rajasthan, which is known for its high number of child marriage and female infanticide cases, the presence of two women doing a job that is once again male-dominated is nothing short of surprising.

Of the two, Pushpa Shekhwati, 24, is a widow and a single mother. She comes from a small village called Kasumbi in the Naguar district. At the time of her husband’s demise, Pushpa was still studying in college and despite the unbearable grief, she chose to continue her studies and finished her degree. When she was chosen for the job, she made the tough decision of leaving behind her son with his grandparents as she has to live far away from the city.

“Life is very different from the Rajasthan they show in movies. My parents are not educated, and they are happy that at least I have my son. Having a son is everything here,” said Pushpa. As the backward rituals go in Rajasthan, widows are usually shunned and not even allowed to leave the house. Thanks to the progressive mentality of her in-laws, Pushpa didn’t have to face a similar fate.

Miles away from civilization, the two women find solace in each other’s presence.

“It is not a difficult job, but people usually don’t opt for wildlife projects; they don’t want to live this far off. In the summer, temperatures can rise above 50 degrees Celsius. The sand storms fill our rooms with a foot-high layer of sand. The food options are very limited, we mostly rely on lentils and black tea,” Pushpa said.

“We would love to have more contact with villagers around. But they mostly don’t like us as we don’t allow their animals to encroach upon this land. They struggle to find fodder for their animals. Most of them see us as the enemy of their cattle, and we don’t get to buy any milk from them,” she added.

H/T: Firstpost