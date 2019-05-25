In A Remarkable Move, Taj Mahal Becomes India’s First Heritage Site To Have A Breastfeeding Room

Breastfeeding is one of the most natural aspects of motherhood, yet a conservative attitude towards public breastfeeding in India often leads to mother-shaming. In a country where sexual representations of the female body are rife in advertisements, TV shows, and movies, a woman breastfeeding in public is still seen by many as vulgar and inappropriate.

There are very few places where mothers can peacefully feed their infants in public spaces, however, things are gradually changing for the good. In a progressive step taken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Taj Mahal will soon become the first Indian heritage monument to have a feeding room by July.

A top official at the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in Agra city, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, said that baby feeding room would be set up by July to help the “millions of mothers who visit with their babies”.

It was only last week that Swarnkar got the idea of having feeding rooms made in the monument when he spotted a mother hiding under a staircase, who was struggling to breastfeed her baby despite her husband providing a cover. “I could see it was so difficult for her (to feed her child) which is basic motherhood right. So I thought we have to do something,” shared Swarnkar with Reuters. Speaking to The Times Of India, he even said, “The situation turns even more embarrassing on days when there is a rush of tourists. Considering this, the ASI decided to provide some space to them.”

According to reports, it is also been said that the facility of providing feeding rooms will follow suit in Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri as the existing infrastructure at these places are being reviewed. Each feeding room will have basic amenities of light, fan, a chair, and a table. In addition, Swarnkar also said, “My hope is that more and more monuments – not only in India but around the world – replicate this (plan) so that women can feed their babies comfortably.”

H/T: The Times Of India