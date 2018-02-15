In A Post Going Viral, Blogger Darla Halyk Draws Attention To The Household Misogyny

Just the other day at IWB office we were discussing how a woman by default is expected to take care of the household chores after she gets married. No matter how tiring her day was at work, she will have to take care of everything – from cooking to cleaning to taking care of kids.

The patriarchy deeply ingrained in our conscience is to blame for this unequal power dynamics inside our homes.

Blogger Darla Halyk in a Facebook post has taken instances from her life to say that ‘we can do it all but it’s not ours do’. Recalling the days when both her parents used to come back from work and it was her mom who ran to the kitchen to prepare meals, she writes, “When I was growing up, both of my parents had full-time jobs. Careers, in fact. My Mother was a successful Bank Manager, yet when she arrived home she still cooked and plated my Father’s meal. No one did that for her. She did it with love, she wanted to take care of him, but regularly she was exhausted. No less tired than any man in her position. Yet she was assumed to come home and feed her family. Expected to clean “her” house, only to be told she wasn’t worthy of the title on the deed. Sometimes she wanted her husband to take care of her. To plate her meal, or fold her laundry. Most times she wanted to be respected and appreciated. This I know because I have lived my Mother’s life. I have catered to the men I love. Not with regret, but often with repugnance.“

She also highlights how patriarchy has passed misogyny from one generation to another and will only stop when we step ahead to shut it off. She says, “It’s no one’s fault, except maybe the patriarchy, I grew up in a misogynist’s world. Back in those days, things were different. My parents were instruments of their generations belief systems, and the belief systems of generations before them.“

She adds, “I want to smash the patriarchy for allowing me, my mother, and all women to believe were not capable of doing it all, without being labelled. That we were and are crazy for resisting our overburdened and underappreciated workloads. When in fact we were and often still are, doing everything, to keep our houses afloat. Making homes.“

Darla points how it is the overburdened work on a woman’s shoulders, not shared by anyone that makes her cranky, crazy, and “nagging”. “Stop calling women nags and bitches. Start doing your job as their partner so they don’t have to complain about the shit you don’t want to do. This isn’t about men helping women to run the house, it’s about men actually seeing that it isn’t only a woman’s job,” she adds.

Ending her post she makes it clear that yes as women we have superpowers to do a lot but it’s not only ours to do it all.

Read her post here:

