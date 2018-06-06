In A Moving Post, Masaba Gupta Expresses Her Grief Over Kate Spade’s Death

On Tuesday, 55-year-old iconic handbag and fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York home from an apparent suicide by hanging. The fashion industry and the world is in shock, disbelief, and grief.

From the 1990s up till now, her handbags have served many purposes for women globally. The quirky red carpet accessories and Kate Spade handbags were every woman’s favourite.

One of her fans who is deeply affected and devastated is India’s leading designer Masaba Gupta. She expressed her grief with a post, which is both moving and awakening.

“Oh man, Kate Spade was one of the most successful entrepreneurs in fashion. My heart goes out to her family. Such a strange, damaged time we live in,” says Masaba in her post. She continues, “I don’t know what drives someone to do this but if we must learn every time we hear of someone passing in this manner, we must think harder about that friend, who said they are not okay, or even check in on an acquaintance that looked out of it.”

The 29-year-old urges the world to drop their egos and to reach out to people with compassion and kindness. Masaba says, “Drop your ego and reach out – even at the risk of seeming crazy or invasive. Reach out, but mean it. I don’t know what drove Kate Spade and I don’t want to speak out of turn on another note please understand. Depression, anxiety etc are very real, they are here and they are in our face like never before.”

She concludes by requesting to make the most of the times all of us are living in. She urges, “We are the most connected of generations… One call away but a million miles away in our heads, somehow there has never been a greater disconnect between human beings and we must be very conscious and aware at this time.”