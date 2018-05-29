In A Letter To Suresh Prabhu, Air India Staffer Accuses Senior Executive Of Sexual Harassment

An Air India Staffer, Neetta Karkhanis, accused a senior executive of sexual harassment, in a letter dated May 25 and addressed to Civil Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu recently.

In the letter which was also marked to PM Narendra Modi, Neetta urged the government to appoint a ‘neutral’ investigation committee to look into the matter.

Neetta took to Twitter yesterday where she posted the letter written to Suresh Prabhu. Here is her tweet:

neetta karkhanis on Twitter @sureshpprabhu @jayantsinha My complaint against Senior AI Executive of #sexualharassment #discrimination at the Workplace #AirIndia Internal Committee is Farce & Coverup. HELP @narendramodi @PMOIndia @BDUTT @fayedsouza @sagarikaghose @AUThackeray #MeToomvmt

In the letter, she alleged that a senior executive, who she described as a “predator,” had been harassing her for 6 years. Equating him with Harvey Weinstein, she wrote, “This senior executive is a predator and has sexually propositioned me, abused me, used abusive languages on other women in my presence, spoken of sexual acts with me and other women in my presence in office premises.”

“He has insulted me and denied me positions and privileges after I rejected his advances and he had made my life a misery at work and continues to do so,” she added.

While the letter did not get any response, the instant she posted it on Twitter journalists started taking notice and thus many people started raising the issue to the aviation minister. Barkha Dutt too took to Twitter to support Neetta and it was her tweet that received a reply by Prabhu.

The aviation minister replied to her letter with a tweet where he assured that the matter would be immediately taken care of, and if needed a new committee would also be appointed in the matter. Here is Prabhu’s tweet:

Suresh Prabhu on Twitter @BDUTT @airindiain @jayantsinha Asked @airindiain CMD to immediately address this issue. If necessary, will appoint another committee

Neetta also alleged that while she had also lodged a complaint with Air India last September, it went absolutely unnoticed. She then wrote to the CMD of the airline, but “none was forthcoming.”

She also stated that the airline’s women cell avoided the issue and wrote, “Sadly the AI woman’s cell did nothing to act on the issue and dragged their feet on the matter.”

“The complaints committee took over three months to summon the senior executive and never gave us a chance to cross-examine him. Even though we volunteered to cross-examine him, the committee felt no need to call us,” Neetta stated in the letter.

She said that the accused executive was being protected by the “Old Boy’s Club” and nobody took any action against him whatsoever.