In A Historic Verdict, Nepal Court Sentences Rape Convict To Lifetime Imprisonment

Kusum Poudel, a 27-year-old man, raped and murdered a nine-year-old girl in Pokhara on September 24.

A single bench of Justice Yogendra Prasad Shah gave a verdict of lifetime imprisonment to Kusum, that was filed by Nepal Police on October 8 in accordance with the Criminal Act 2017.

The girl’s body was found in a bush some 300 meters away from her maternal home on September 23 with injuries on her back, head, and stomach. Kusum was arrested a day after the incident and he confessed that he dragged the minor to a bush and raped her before strangling her to death. He also claimed that he was not in his senses as he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

As per Clause 41 of the Criminal (Code) Act, 2017, Kusum will now remain in the prison for the rest of his life.

Picture for representational purpose only.

H/T: NDTV