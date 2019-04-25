In A Historic Move, Indian Army Opens Its Doors To Recruit Women As Soldiers

The starting of the year saw Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman take a historic decision to induct women as jawans in the Corps of Military Police in the Indian Army. Standing true to its commitment, the Indian Army has kicked off the process by issuing a formal advertisement on Thursday that calls for women to join as Soldier General Duty.

According to reports, women will be inducted in a graded manner, who will eventually comprise 20 percent of total Corps of Military police, and their role would include probing crime cases to assisting the Army in field operations. The move is being seen as a major breakthrough for women in armed forces, as so far they were being inducted only as officers.

“Online registration will start today for the recruitment of women as jawans and the last date for it is June 8. The project was first mooted by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat soon after he took charge of the force,” said Army officials.

Commenting on the development, lawyer and military expert Navdeep Singh said, “Until now, women were only recruited in the Indian Army as officers. The first woman was inducted in the Indian Army in 1994. There on, even after two decades, no new entry was created at any other level. This will mark the first time women will join as jawans.”

