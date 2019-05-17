In A Historic First For Asia, Taiwan Legalizes Same-Sex Marriages

In a first in Asia, Taiwan has made a landmark decision to legalise same-sex marriage.

The vote has come out almost two years after the island’s Constitutional Court ruled that the existing law which says that marriage is between a man and a woman violates the Constitution. Despite the island being a large gay community, having annual gay pride parades, the issue of marriage equality posed as a conflict in the Taiwanese society.

As the historic decision was awaited, hundreds of gay rights supporters gathered outside the parliament building in the capital, Taipei. Celebrating the decision, Wu Tzu-an, a 33-year-old gay artist from Taipei, shared, “Today the result was the best we got for this stage. It’s also a sign to show that Taiwan was different from China. Personally, I don’t have plans to get married, but I think it’s a sign of equality.”

The credit for this remarkable achievement goes to lawmakers from President Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party, who voted in favor of the bill drafted by Taiwan’s cabinet rather than two rival proposals that would have limited rights and protections for same-sex couples.

Praising the vote, Tsai wrote on Twitter:

蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen on Twitter Good morning #Taiwan. Today, we have a chance to make history & show the world that progressive values can take root in an East Asian society. Today, we can show the world that #LoveWins.

H/T: CNN