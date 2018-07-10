In A Heartwarming Post, Sonali Bendre Says She Wants To Share Her Journey With The World

After announcing that she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer last week, actor Sonali Bendre shared another post today. The actor, who is being treated in New York currently, had her hair cut short, which she shared with a heartwarming note.

The post talks about the strength and the power that lives within a human, which we don’t realise until the circumstances force us to. She thanked her family, friends, and her fans who have showered love and strength on her during the difficult period of her life.

“In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome,” Sonali began her post with these lines.

“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone,” she added.

Sonali also shared that she is maintaining a positive outlook in the situation that has its own challenges and victories. She said, “Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this.”

Sonali shared that she wants to share her journey with the world to remind of the beauty of optimism and power of standing together. “Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through,” she concluded.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Sonali. More power to you!