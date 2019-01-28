In A First, Women Qazi Hakima Khatoon Solemnised The Wedding Of A Mumbai-Based Couple

Maya Rachel McManus, a British national who works as a communication consultant in Mumbai, and her fiancé, Shamaun Ahmed, an actor, got engaged last January and wanted a woman qazi (Muslim priest) to solemnise their wedding. However, it wasn’t easy for them to find one.

Zubeida Khatoon and Suriya Shaikh female Qazis at Kherwadi ,Bandra in Mumbai.

“A few years ago, I had read somewhere that women were being trained as qazis. When we decided to get married, it was our combined decision to find a woman qazi. The process, however, was long, as we had to find a way to get in touch with them. The communication, too, wasn’t consistent, making us reconsider our decision. By then, getting a male qazi, too, was impossible, as I was being asked to change my name and forgo the British passport. That strengthened our resolve to find a woman qazi,” said McManus.

After an eight-month-long search, they found Hakima Khatoon, a qazi from Howrah in West Bengal (WB) trained by Mumbai-based Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) in 2016, who performed the ceremony on January 5, 2019.

It was in the year 2008 that the question of whether women can be qazis came up, when Muslim activist Naish Hasan asked Syeda Hameed, a scholar, to conduct her wedding rituals. The idea was previously rejected by some from the community, however, eight years later the All India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board appointed two women qazis.

Qazis in Islam are considered as judges, handle counselling, weddings, and divorces. In the year 2016, 29 other women just like Khatoon underwent training to become qazis, out of which 15 were certified by Darul Uloom-e-Niswan, Centre for Islamic learning and Theology. From this batch, McManus’ wedding was the first to be solemnised by a woman and currently there are only three women qazis in Mumbai who have settled the terms of divorce through mutual consent in 2018.

Talking about McManus’ wedding, Khatoon said, “We had to decide on mehr (a security amount given by husband to wife at the time of wedding), check identity proofs, ensure the application form was in place and explain the procedure to the couple. We were a little anxious, but the support shown by the couple and their guests made our work easier.”

Noorjehan Safia Naaz, co-founder of BMMA, who designed the course with Zakia Soman in 2015, said, “There were madrassas to train men, but there was no organisation for women.”

But Maulana Syed Moinuddin Ashraf from Sunni Jama Masjid said “There is no such thing as women qazis in Islam. It is just a new-age thing.”

Zubeda Khatoon, a woman qazi from Bandra, said, “Brides don’t mind, but grooms are apprehensive,” and adding to it, Heena Siddiqui shared that her husband used to mock her earlier, but when she cleared the exams to become a qazi, he was the first person to congratulate her.

While the debate on Triple Talaq Bill has been going on, Zubeda also added, “Men are now scared to give triple talaq to their wives, but instances of polygamy have increased, which is against the Sharia law.”

Picture Credits: Satyabrata Tripathy

H/T: The Hindustan Times