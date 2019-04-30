In A First, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue To Feature Halima Aden Wearing A Hijab And Burkini

Known for its annual swimsuit issue, Sports Illustrated for the first time ever is going to have a Muslim model, Somali-American Halima Aden, wearing a hijab and burkini, who will be featured on its cover in its upcoming issue.

For a magazine that has for decades chosen bikini-clad models for its famous swimsuit issues, the move marks a significant step towards inclusivity, as it proves that there is a place for modest Muslim women in the fashion industry.

Born in Kenya at the Kakuma Refugee Camp, where she lived until the age of seven before moving to the United States, Aden shared, “Growing up in the States, I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab.” However, “There are so many Muslim women that feel like they don’t fit society’s standard of beauty. I just wanted to tell them it’s OK to be different, being different is beautiful, too.”

@halima is #shatteringperceptions as the first woman to wear a hijab and burkini on the pages of #SISwim. Click the link in bio to learn more about her historic shoot in Kenya. (📷: @yutsai88) * * * @hemingwayscollection @officialkenyaairways #HemingwaysCollection #LetKQTakeYouThere 19.9k Likes, 920 Comments – Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Instagram: “@halima is #shatteringperceptions as the first woman to wear a hijab and burkini on the pages of…”

Photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya, Aden also shared her experience of returning to her birthplace. “I keep thinking (back) to six-year-old me who, in this same country, was in a refugee camp. So to grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in the most beautiful parts of Kenya — I don’t think that’s a story that anybody could make up.”

This isn’t the first time that Aden has made history by featuring on a magazine cover. In March, she was seen along with two other black hijabi models being featured in Vogue Arabia. Speaking to CNN on Women’s Day, Aden shared, “I empower women by staying true to myself and also encouraging them to go out and not be scared to be the first. If you don’t see yourself represented in any given field, take it upon yourself to be the one.”

