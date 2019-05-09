In A First, Chhattisgarh Deploys Anti-Naxal Women Commando Unit

For the first time ever, Chhattisgarh police have inducted women commandos in the District Reserve Guard, its front-line anti-Maoist force.

In the past one month, these women commandos were part of the security forces “short action teams” that killed three Maoist “commanders”, a senior official said. The squad comprising of 30 women christened as “Danteshwari Ladake”, or fighters of Goddess Danteshwari was inducted in the state’s Maoist-hit Dantewada district, around 400km from Raipur.

“A first-of-its-kind platoon of women DRG commandos has been raised. Of the 30 recruits, 10 are surrendered women Maoists, while 10 others are assistant constables who were part of the erstwhile Salwa Judum (anti-Maoist militia) movement,” said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

With the induction of the women commando contingent, the number of platoons of the DRG in Dantewada now stands at six, he added. “Although the state police and paramilitary forces in Bastar have deployed women personnel but they have limited work. It is for the first time that an exclusive team of women commandos has been set up to carry out counter insurgency operations shoulder to shoulder with male DRG members in the area.”

The personnel of the DRG are recruited from local youth and it also has surrendered Maoists in its ranks and has of late gained a fearsome reputation for taking the fight into the enemy camp and conducting successful strikes in Maoist strongholds, officials said.

Talking about the surprise element to get the better of the Maoist ultras, the officials added that the women will be able to melt into the local crowd wearing civil attire like sarees while they will carry concealed weapons.

H/T: NDTV