In A First, Cannes Film Festival Opens The Door For The Children In Attendance With An Exclusive Crèche Facility

Aimed at supporting film industry professionals in attendance with babies and young children at the yearly held Cannes Film Festival, the festival this year witnesses an exclusive children’s crèche, making the event joyful for all.

The idea of creating a crèche came up a couple of months back, as three film industry mothers struggled to find the right work-life balance that resulted in the formation of ‘Parenting at Film Festivals’. “We were just comparing notes on how hard it was to be a parent at a festival,” shared Australian film programmer Michelle Carey, who was one of the three women who founded the group.

Last year during the festival, Carey had to rush back to her hotel room in order to feed her infant son, which made it difficult for her to manage both the things. It was during the Berlin film festival that the three mothers met several festival representatives and eventually approached the festival organizers initiating their idea that turned into a concrete plan.

Priced at 50 euros per day for accredited festival-goers, a special pass can be obtained to use the daycare services between 10 am to 6 pm. The services offered to parents include a family-friendly accreditation process, giving two additional badges for a nanny and baby free of change, a dedicated kids’ pavilion, a baby changing and breastfeeding corner, priority and easy access for parents with young children and strollers, and a Le Ballon Rouge baby VIP kit, containing a map and guide detailing family-oriented services in Cannes such as certified nannies for after-hours care.

Visiting from Los Angeles for the first time at the festival, Gail Greaves shared that she had been planning to hire someone to look after her two-year-old daughter and that’s when she found Le Ballon Rouge and booked a place. “You can’t really do much when they’re crying. I was going to bring a nanny or get one locally but you’re looking at 20 to 30 euros ($22-34) an hour. This is amazing! They have all of this – and other kids to play with,” she said.

This incredible initiative by Cannes was funded through a crowdfunding initiative with contributions from more than 12 companies and institutions, and it is supported by the 5050/2020 collective, that stands for an equal place for women in the film industry. The move came after Cannes signed a pledge for gender equality.

