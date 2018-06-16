In A Beautiful Post, Author Sreemoyee Piu Kundu Explains The Meaning Of Home And Hope

Four and a half years ago Sreemoyee Piu Kundu decided to quit her progressing career as a journalist and took up novel writing. Known for her revolutionary books and named as the Queen of Indian Erotica, her latest book Status Single is a compilation of interviews of 3,000 women, including disabled women and also those belonging to the LGBTQ community.

While her work is, no doubt, a breath of fresh air amongst clichéd storylines, her Facebook page is another delight for us where she shares her deep insights and in her recent post, she beautifully narrates the meaning of home and hope.

She narrates a conversation she had with a stranger while she was holidaying in Kovalam. There she enters a jewelry store that sold silver and curios, from the state of Kashmir and meets the owner, Asif, “a strikingly handsome man in his early 30’s with the most intense steel grey eyes”, striking up what she calls as a “deliciously spontaneous conversation.”

As the conversation progresses, she learns that Asif was a native of Gulmarg in Kashmir and hasn’t visited his home in years.

“You know, Mam, I have the option of relocating to Tokyo, I have a shop there. I have lived in Europe for a very long time. My brothers have shops in Switzerland and Paris. They all praise the beauty, the convenience of life there… the anonymity, it offers in a sense… but, still, it is nothing compared to my land,” he said.

On being questioned by the author whether he ever considers going away to these foreign lands and settling there, he said “Never. I am a proud Mussalman. A proud Kashmiri. A proud Hindustani. This is my country. This is my birth land. These, are my roots,” he said, smiling.

“Asif whose family was disbanded. Asif who rarely returns to Kashmir. Asif whose business was routed, back home. Asif who now lives in Kerala. Asif whose son has never seen snow. Or inhaled the pine-scented air of Gulmarg. Or played with his cousins,” wrote Sreemoyee.

What a beautiful story, the proof that the pull of one’s home can trump even the promise of the wealth of the world. As obvious from her insightful posts and novels, Sreemoyee has a revolutionary mindset that was evident to us when Indian Women Blog interviewed her some time ago.

On her fourth and latest novel Status Single

“Status Single is a personal testament, as much as it has to become an impersonal recording of urban, successful, single women’s voices. Sans the sugar coating. Minus the rose-tinted lenses. Without the double standards. And moral preaching.”

On stereotypes she faced as a single woman

“Being single is almost like a curse in India. Every day you hear questions like couldn’t you get married? Couldn’t your family get you married? As a single woman life is not easy here. Going to family events especially wedding is yet another task. Relatives bother my mom with the constant refrain of why don’t you get your daughter married? Everywhere you go people somehow find it their duty to fling unsolicited advice at you. Even gynecologists perpetuate the same stigmas and aren’t any different.

Renting a house is a trial altogether. If you a divorcee than you are looked down as a husband snatcher and what not. You are at the receiving end of unwelcomed prepositions at the workplace if you are a single woman. If you have high career aspirations then people say things like isne to career se shaadi karli hai. There is so much I could keep going on, read the book and you’ll get to the depths of it.”

Message to all single women

“The society doesn’t pay your bills, doesn’t sit by your side when you are admitted to a hospital and doesn’t call you on a lonely night and thus, doesn’t need to be bothered about. Empower yourself, make your own mistakes, it’s okay and you don’t owe any explanations to anyone. Lastly, please don’t judge yourself using the standards employed by the society.”