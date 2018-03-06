In 3 Years, NIFT Will Create A Standardised Size Chart For Garments For Indian Bodies

If you’re tired of matching your sizes with different International charts, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is bringing you your own swatantra size chart.

NIFT, in association with the ministry of textiles, will undertake a national survey and come up with a standardised ‘India size chart’ for the garment industry. The project is titled INDIAsize to help in developing a comprehensive size chart for the ready-to-wear industry, based on the body measurements of the Indian population, and will complete over a period of two to three years. It is estimated to cost nearly Rs 30 crore, of which the textiles ministry will contribute Rs 21 crore and NIFT Rs 9 crore.

The chart will be devised by taking measurements of about 25,000 men and women who are aged between 15-65 and the survey will take place in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Hyderabad.

According to Scroll, the ministry said, “Indian apparel industry uses size charts that are tweaked versions of size charts of other countries, so returns of the garments are in the range of 20% to 40% and is increasing with the growth of e-commerce and the main reason for returns are poor garment fit.”

H/T: Scroll

