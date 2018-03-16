In 1776, Abigail Adams Warned Husband John ‘Not To Put Unlimited Power In The Hands Of Husbands’

Before America got its independence from Britain in July 1776, the Constitution of the United States was being written. And on 31st March 1776, Abigail Adams wrote to her husband John Adams, who would later become the second president of the US in 1797, to “remember the ladies” in the constitution or they would “form a rebellion.”

When 32-year-old Abigail wrote a letter to her husband, she had written that she hoped that in comparison to their ancestors, Continental Congress would be more “favourable” to women.

“I long to hear that you have declared an independency,” Abigail had written. “And, by the way, in the new code of laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make, I desire you would remember the ladies and be more generous and favourable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands.”

“Remember, all men would be tyrants if they could,” she had written. “If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation.”

“That your Sex are Naturally Tyrannical is a Truth so thoroughly established as to admit of no dispute, but such of you as wish to be happy willingly give up the harsh title of Master for the more tender and endearing one of Friend. Why then, not put it out of the power of the vicious and the Lawless to use us with cruelty and indignity with impunity.”

“Men of Sense in all Ages abhor those customs which treat us only as the vassals of your Sex. Regard us then as Beings placed by providence under your protection and in imitation [sic] of the Supreme [sic] Being make use of that power only for our happiness.”

Imagine for a woman of that era, where women were considered much weaker, to stand up to her husband to demand equal respect. It’s proof that the world may remain in its narrow mentality that women need saviours, while women like Abigail win the day with their badassery!

