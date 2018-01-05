Impressed By This Single Mom’s Success Story, Mahindra’s CEO Invests In Her Business

While we often blame social media for many evils, sometimes it proves to be a boon for many. For 34-year-old single mom Shilpa it certainly did as, thanks to Twitter, her mobile fast-food joint ‘Halli Mane Rotties’ that she runs on a Mahindra Bolero was noticed by Mahindra’s CEO Anand Mahindra.



Shilpa runs one of the most loved eateries serving North Kannada delicacies in Mangalore, which she started in 2015. After reluctantly withdrawing a Rs 1 lakh deposit that she had set aside for her son’s education, she bought a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck in which she set up the food joint. After initial criticism, she went on to receive an overwhelming response from customers and, currently, the eatery yields a daily turnover of Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000.

Highly impressed by her achievements, Anand Mahindra asked Twitterati to connect him to the lady in question.

While many questioned his decision to give her a Bolero instead of offering her money to help her out, Mahindra had an apt answer to them all.

This is not the first time that Mahindra has helped small business owners and Twitter couldn’t help but laud him for his action.

