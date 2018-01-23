IMF Chief Christine Lagarde Expresses Concern Over Gender-Based Discrimination In India

Commending India as the fastest growing country among emerging economies, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has also pointed out the rampant gender disparity, which if solved, will boost India’s economy by a whopping 27 percent.

“I genuinely hope there will be a focus on inclusion of Indian women in the economy. We have research to show that India’s GDP can grow by 27 percent if the women are brought to the same level of men in terms of economic and workforce participation,” she said at a press conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet.

While IMF has forecast a growth of 7.4% for India in 2018 and a 7.8% growth rate in 2019, Lagarde hopes that India can do much better if it decides to end the inequality across different sectors of its economy.

This is a problem that seems is yet to be solved, with examples like the no-woman-zone panel of the Union Budget 2018 which disappointed the masses. The inclusion of no female panelist in a plan that will affect both men and women is rather disheartening to witness while our government comes up with campaigns and movements all in the name of women’s empowerment, yet fails to give it a concrete path.

