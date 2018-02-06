Image Consultant Rupali Gautam Explains How Mother’s Body Positivity Becomes Daughter’s Compass In Navigating Self-Love

Do you believe in love at first sight? Or should I walk by again?

Oh! You can’t because the first impression is the last impression.

You may have heard that terrible pick-up line one million times, but actually, the reality is that the first impression matters. Here we have an image consultant to share some of the essential points that strongly influence everyone. This is a much better option than pick-up lines.

Rupali Gautam, a Certified Associate at Image Management Professional Association (IMPA), Chief Image Consultant at Image N Impression, has trained groups in dressing, grooming, makeup, body language, and etiquette.

Tell us about the ‘Brand me’ program you were working on.

Brand Me is a customized program that I have created for working professionals. When I say working professionals, I refer to employees of one particular company, not a general program. I focus purely on what the company is expecting from its employees, like targets and commitments, and how through image-building this can be achieved. Employees become the mirror of the brand.

But isn’t this idea contradictory to what usually leaders follow, like having fewer clothes to save productive morning time?

Image management is not only about dressing up, but it also helps to manage your wardrobe. With fewer clothes, it’s still about how you can create endless options in your wardrobe. I teach my students to plan the wardrobe for professional, personal as well as social life.

Decode the workings of the first impression.

The first thing that people notice is your appearance. Next is your body language, the way you carry yourself. Later, your communication skills and your presence is being observed. Your communication style can build up a positive impression or ruin everything.

You have helped students prepare for personal interviews. What are the major challenges students encounter?

The constant pressure that is built by the peers, family, and college creates a paralyzing fear in many young people. This affects the student’s focus that ultimately plays down his skills. I’m continuously trying to re-enforce their confidence.

How does the Body language affect one’s professional image?

Having a smile on your face is your power-dressing. A smile helps to connect. Also, ensure you share an eye contact while speaking. It demonstrates your confidence and straightforwardness, also helps to develop trust. The correct posture matters.

How to amp up the outcome of any conversation?

Work constantly on your listening skills. There’s a difference in hearing and listening. Hearing is something that will just fall on our ears, but listening means interpreting and responding to the information. Answering precisely to the questions can also make your conversation effective.

Tips to keep in mind while introducing yourself.

Introductions need to be very short, crisp, and professional. Your name and a short view of your profession are enough. If the person shows interest in you, then you can add up details depending on how the conversation advances.

Many find it difficult to answer the ‘tell me about yourself question,’ what are your suggestions?

I always ask my student to do a self-analysis during the class. You need to understand your strengths and weaknesses. Later, based on this, you can map your profile and talk about it.

What personal traits did you build through grooming?

I was extremely shy, and an introvert who lacked confidence. After 10 months of vigorous training, I was able to explore myself and boost my self-esteem.

What are the five clothing essentials that every woman should definitely have in her wardrobe?

Some of the essentials include a pair of trousers, a shirt, a T-shirt, jeans and a little black dress. To the basics, a woman can add a jacket or a scarf to create different looks.

How does the low body confidence of a mother can affect her daughter?

Girls look up to their mothers. If the mother constantly tries to find some defect in her, this is what the girl carries along with her as she grows. In this scenario, she will navigate through flaws in communication with self. Nobody in the world is perfect so I would like to advise the parents that it is very important to learn to appreciate the positive traits rather than focusing on shortages. You can teach your daughter how to keep a positive outlook on the body.

This article was first published on November 21, 2017.