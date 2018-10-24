I’m Proud Of My Skin Colour, And I Make It Clear To Everyone: Theatre Actor Gulshanara Khatun

As part of their ongoing inclusivity series, Femina recently asked theatre actor Gulshanara Khatun to make a profile on matrimonial and dating websites and see how men react to her skin colour.

The Kolkata-based theatre actor, who doesn’t like being called dark or dusky, has had to face the bias of a fairness-obsessed society for years. For Femina’s experiment, she made profiles on a leading matrimonial website and a dating app. She first included a picture of herself but later took it down. With no photo, men ended up asking her about her physical attributes, including height, length of her hair, and skin colour. Eventually, she responded to 10 messages on both the platforms.

“Most men who messaged me were looking for a ‘beautiful’ woman. They used the word ‘beautiful’, but it implied that they were looking for fair-skinned brides/dates. One man even told me that his parents are hell bent on finding a girl whose complexion is ujjwal shyambarno (bright, wheatish), if not phorsha (fair). Some, who saw my picture, were surprised that a dusky person like me is an actor. They wanted to know how I fit in!” she told Femina.

The 30-year-old added, “Educated, well-mannered men, who talk about liberalism and feminism, are on these platforms to find that perfect partner with that the ‘ideal’ skin tone. They just want showpieces, not life partners!” But she said that she’s been facing this since she was a child. “Once, one of my relatives told my mother, ‘Your daughter may face difficulties when it is time for her to be married. Ask her to apply besan and haldi paste to make her skin bright. That I was good at academics didn’t matter to her. Thankfully, my mother lambasted her for her comments!”

Even when she auditions, her skin colour becomes a point of contention. “I went to audition for a lead role once. After seeing me, the director offered me a character role, one which hardly had any screen presence. I refused to do it. While leaving, I heard the director say, ‘She should thank us that we didn’t offer her the role of a witch!’” the actor recalls. That’s not all. Khatun says she is mostly offered roles of a maid, sweeper, beggar, or junkie because she ‘looks’ the part. “Fair girls are preferred for lead roles, even if they are bad actors. I have repeatedly been advised to use fairness creams or go for skin treatments,” she said.

Over the years, she’s learned to deal with all this baseless criticism. “When I was younger, such unflattering comments dejected me. Now, I firmly protest. I wear bright dresses, and apply red and pink lipsticks, which, some say, suit fair-complexioned women better. Also, if a makeup artiste tries to ‘make’ me fair or brighten my skin, I resist. I am proud of my skin colour, and I make it clear to everyone,” she said.

Watch Gulshanara talk about colourism in the video below:

H/T: Femina