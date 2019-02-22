I’m Physically Exhausted But Mentally The Journey Is Likely To Keep Rejuvenating Me: Sharon Isbin

Renowned New York-based classical guitarist Sharon Isbin, 63, is collaborating with sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. It will be the first-of-its-kind formal collaboration between a classical guitar and sarod where at The Peace Tribe Concert, Isbin along with Amaan Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Khan, will be presenting a new score which will be played by different artists and instruments.

Known as a musical pioneer, she is gifted with technical precision as well. She recently canceled a concert in the US to do a three-city tour in India. The world of music is dominated by men and she is one of the few female classical guitarists. She has also played at the White House for the Obamas.

When she was young, she wanted to become a scientist. Her older brother wanted to learn the guitar and their mother found Aldo Minnela, iconic guitarist Andres Segovia’s student, as his teacher, but her brother backed out and she volunteered.

“When I played in front of people, I realized this was more fun than sending my worms into space,” said Isbin.

She founded the classical guitar department and wrote Classical Guitar Answer Book after she was invited to join The Juilliard School in 1989. She has won two Grammys, one in 2001 and another in 2010.

“I’m physically exhausted but mentally the journey is likely to keep rejuvenating me,” said Isbin.

H/T: The Indian Express