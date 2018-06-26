I’m Fighting For A Casteless Life For Me And My Daughters, Says K. Nagamma, Whose Husband Worked In The Sewers

In a country that claims itself to be democratic and boosts of how equality reigns, discrimination is what many of its individuals face. The very people who clean the garbage we throw out are judged for their cleanliness and seen as unworthy of social interaction- something which 18-year-old K. Shyla has faced all her life as she is the daughter of a man who died cleaning a septic tank.

It was on September 27, 2007, when Nagamma (Shyla’s mother) received the news that her husband and two other conservancy workers had died while cleaning a septic tank. He belonged to the Adi Dravida Madiga community (a Scheduled Caste primarily employed as manual scavengers) and was a mason and coolie, going to clean out septic tanks and sewers whenever called.

When he died, his daughters Shyla and Anandhi were only eight and six at the time. “I don’t remember how I went with my husband’s body to Pamuru, our village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Or how the last rites took place. My father-in-law took me to a hospital, where I was given electric shocks [electroconvulsive therapy] and other treatment. Only then did I come to my senses. It took more than two years for me to accept that my husband was really dead,” said Nagamma.

“Then my relatives told me that I have to live for my daughters, and that’s when I began my struggle. I got a housekeeping job in a nearby factory but hated that work. My parents were also safai karmacharis [conservancy workers] – my father was a septic tank/manhole cleaner and garbage collector, my mother was a sweeper,” she added.

“My husband began working in construction as a mason. Whenever there was a call to clean a septic tank, he would go. When I found out he was working in the sewers, I opposed it vehemently. After that, he just stopped telling me when he went for these jobs. When he and two others died in 2007 inside a septic tank, no arrest was made; no one was held responsible for their murder. See how the country treats us; our lives don’t matter. Nobody came to our aid – no government, no officials. Finally, the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA) taught me how to fight for my rights. I got in touch with the Andolan only in 2013.”

She joined hands with other women who had lost their loved ones in sewers or septic tanks. “When I came to know that I was not the only one who had lost a life partner in the gutter, that there are hundreds of women who share the same grief, I began to transform my sorrow into my strength,” she said.

She took a loan of Rs 20,000 and left her housekeeping job to set up a shop for items of daily use in front of her house in Indira Nagar.

It was in November 2016 that the municipal corporation finally paid her the Rs. 10 lakh compensation that the Supreme Court had mandated in its judgment of 2014 for the families of those who have lost their lives while cleaning sewers. With the money, she has repaid the loan she had taken, invested some of it in her shop, and opened fixed deposits in her daughters’ names.

Today, Shyla studies at a well-known private nursing college, the Sree Sastha College of Nursing in Chennai. But facing discrimination didn’t end for the family as the day other students in her college found out about her father and how he died, they grew distant. “Suddenly,” Shyla said. “I felt an unseen wall between us.” But now she has managed to tear down this wall of caste and status a bit.

“Slowly,” Shyla continues, “I was able to interact with my college friends on an equal footing. Now some of them even help me with my studies. I studied in Tamil-medium, so my English is weak. Everyone asks me to take coaching classes in English, but we cannot afford them, so I struggle to learn on my own. Failing is simply not an option for me.”

“It’s been a long struggle. I am trying hard to master the English language. My father wanted me to become a doctor, but without him, that was a difficult dream. I joined a nursing college instead. Nobody from our locality has taken this course. If I qualify as a nurse, it will be in my father’s memory. I don’t believe in caste and there should be no discrimination on the basis of caste or religion. The one thing I want to tell the whole world is that nobody should die as my father did,” she added.

“My husband died in 2007, and with so much struggle, and the backing of an organization, I got the compensation by end-2016,” said Nagamma. “According to the Supreme Court judgment of 2014, I should have got the compensation the same year. But there is no mechanism to deliver justice. No one is bothered. The system forced me to become a scavenger. Why? I refuse to accept this. I am fighting for a casteless life for me and my daughters. Whose side are you on?”

H/T: Rural India Online