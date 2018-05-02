I’m Done Standing Up Now—I’m Flying: Former Miss Wheelchair India Pooja Sharma

‘Fate works in mysterious way’ and if you happen to ask Pooja Sharma, the winner of Miss Wheelchair India last year, she would smile and say that it indeed does. But she would also add that when it comes to defeating the odds, keeping your confidence intact is the only way to succeed.

Telling her story to Humans of Bombay, she shares how she lost her legs when she was 40 days old. “But since the very beginning, I knew what I wanted–to ‘stand’ on my own feet,” she said.

But she had more hurdles to cross in her life. In Symbiosis in Pune where she enrolled to study law, a ramp was built for her wheelchair but it was too steep. Her pleas for it to be changed were ignored and she was asked to adjust to what was provided. “A few months later, they asked me to find admission elsewhere because they couldn’t help me anymore. I was shattered but I didn’t let this break me. I ended up going to a better college and completing my degree.”

Her next trouble was to get a job as for many appearance matters more than an individual’s qualifications. “During interviews, they were only interested in my disabilities rather than my abilities. It was discouraging but eventually, I found a good job,” she said.

With the difficulties she faced in life, she strived to be independent. She learned to drive on her own, customized her car and went on to become Miss Wheelchair India last year- all because of her will to not give up.

“There have been lots of challenges in my life, but I never let them define me. Most people see my wheelchair first but spend a few minutes with me, you’ll be charmed. I’m done standing up now– I’m flying!”