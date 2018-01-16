I’m Disabled But That Doesn’t Disable My Soul: Raghavi Senthilkumar On Helping The Differently-Abled

“Life is an awesome adventure and you’re the daring warrior who conquers it!” These are not the words of some great writer or an adventurer, this is the mantra of 32-year-old Raghavi Senthilkumar, who has spent over two decades in a wheelchair. No need for those sad faces though, because she considers it her strength rather than her weakness.

Raghavi was five-months-old when she lost her ability to walk permanently due to Polio. Even though her mother was around to look after her in school, getting through school and college was a difficult task for her. So, in order to reduce her commute, she finished her BE and MBA from colleges in her locality.

Being differently-abled, Raghavi is acutely aware of the life others like her lead. By founding The Headway Foundation in 2016 in Chennai, Raghavi took the first step towards obliterating the social stigma around the differently-abled. She vows to promote inclusivity and diversity, thereby creating equal opportunities for the differently-abled in society.

Wondering how she went from being just someone who is ‘wheelchair-bound’ to a winner? Why don’t you read on to discover the journey of the warrior:

Even though you battled tremendous difficulties in life, you still had the spirit to help others via your foundation. How did that happen?

As far as difficulties are concerned, they are a part of life and you have the option to either give up or go on. I choose the latter. Headway has its roots in me. The urge to do something for the differently abled had been ingrained in both me and my husband. We thought, ‘What are the areas where these people face the biggest complications?’

It was founded with the aim to empower individuals and communities, majorly the differently-abled. Somewhere, my experience as an HR and a person with disabilities collaborated together which facilitated employment for others like me, but we’re not restricted to that, as we also work for women empowerment and better health programs.



Raghavi is a Human Resources Consultant and a trainer with achievements in leading and developing overall organizational initiatives. With more than a decade of experience in various facets of HR functions, she has a flair for adopting emerging trends and addressing industry requirements. Her background is in analyzing human capital and operational needs, along with a track record of leadership, innovation, and results that led to growth in a variety of settings.

In what ways is Headway helping these individuals?

We empower them to lead a sustainable social and professional life through awareness campaigns, education, skill development, capacity building, social integration, and of course employment generation.

Your compassion comes from your own experience. What are the instances from your childhood that are ingrained in your memories?

While I had my mother in my school who would come running the second I called for her, there was also a teacher. It felt wrong to disturb her again and again. I remember reducing my water intake in order to avoid going to the washroom.

The worst thing was not being able to join others in activities. From sitting all alone in class during assemblies to being unable to play with my classmates, I missed out on a lot.

Well, happy memories tend to balance out the sad ones, so why don’t you tell me about them?

Oh, I was a bright student. *giggles* And one thing that helped throughout was the fact the teachers and authorities in my school were very helpful and encouraging. They would enroll me in competitions specially designed for me.

And the other pillar for me were my friends. They would quickly finish their classes and activities so that they could be with me!

When one has such care and love, life does become easy. And it seems like you shared a particularly strong bond with your mother.

Yes and I still do. She is my support system. Every moment I spend with her is a happy memory. I am a mother of two boys, managing things on my own, yet when she is not there, I feel truly handicapped. This mommy becomes a child yearning for her Maa. *laughs*

A mother’s love is certainly hard to replace. What would you say has been the biggest lesson she taught you?

When I joined my first job, I was lost in my worries about how everything will work out, how I will move from one place to another – oh, the list was long.

When I shared my worries with her, she said, “God has brought you till here, and he’ll manage now, too. You just do your job. Things have a way of working out.” She taught me that no matter how big the difficulty, it has a solution. One just needs to have the will to find it.

Priceless lessons! While we talked about the difficulties you faced, there also exists a certain stigma in society around differently-abled people dating, having a relationship or getting married.

I agree the stigma is there in heaps! But the thought with which I lived was that I am the one with the power to design my life, not society. Love is a powerful force, and if two individuals have that for each other, they’ll be together no matter what society thinks or what shortcomings either of them possesses.

As for me, I had a love marriage. I found my soulmate in my childhood friend. After my mother, he is the person I lean on. My adorable children, though so young, understand me so well. So, I can safely say that what I mentioned earlier are not mere words, but the truth.

Raghavi with her family

That’s wonderful! So, any ongoing program that Headway is planning on making a headway into?

Haha! Well, that’s the plan. Headway just turned a year old and we celebrated its anniversary recently. And now we are all geared up with even more energy. We will now be focusing on capacity building via which we will train people and give them the confidence to stand on their own.

Talent Recognition Programs

Earlier we were talking about the stigma around the differently-abled, and Headway is continuously aiming to break those barriers. On December 3, International Day of People with Disabilities, we held a celebration, where one segment included a ramp show by differently-abled people and the theme was inclusive marriages. Under this, we had couples where only one of them was differently-abled, breaking stereotypes around the same.

May you go on to achieve much more. Raghavi, pardon me, but there are certain phrases that we tend to use for differently-abled people…

Disabled or also, as in my case, wheelchair-bound? Yeah, I know. To state it frankly, these words used to irk me no end. They were just a fearful reminder of what I am. But now, after having ventured outside of the safe cocoon of my village and my home, after witnessing others like me living life bravely, and finding myself finally, these words just make me go, “ So, what?” I have a disability and my wheelchair is granting me the independence to win over it.

I am disabled but that doesn’t disable my soul.

You’re an inspiration! Can you tell me how individuals like me can help the differently-abled?

Let me ask you a question first. When you have a fever but have to complete tonnes of assignments, what do you do?

I do them, no matter how tired I am.

You treat it as a difficulty you’ve to overcome right? The same goes for a differently-abled person too. Why treat their challenges in life differently? Don’t demean their efforts, don’t bring them down – that’s all they need.

I’ll keep your words in mind. While I can see the brave and confident individual that you are, how different do you find yourself from the girl who found school difficult to manage?

That person knew what and how things were, but could never figure out what to do. And this person, now, is both aware of what is happening with her, around her, and in society, and also knows how to conquer the complications that life throws at her.

All images sourced from The Headway Foundation’s Facebook page.