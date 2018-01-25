Ilse Köhler-Rollefson On How She Found Her Calling In Saving Camels

Well, if I state the truth here, I have never been a big fan of camels. Those big eyes, enormous mouths were always on my ‘no-no’ list but today as Jaipur Literature Festival’s session ‘Camel Karma’ kicked off I found myself dreaming to be best-buds with these marvelous creatures. Sounds silly, huh? Well, not to our lady of the camels, Ilse Köhler-Rollefson.

Concerned about the ruthlessness of factory farming in Germany, she had given up practicing veterinary science there and realized that her true calling laid somewhere else. It was under a fellowship program that she visited Rajasthan and came across the magnificence of camels and the tribe of Raikas

“I mean I can’t help it! I love animals. I had visited this village called Lathara and observed about 20 camels lying there, peacefully and the small toddlers of the tribal people wandering among them. I felt this positive… karma between the owner and their camels,” she explained when asked about her obsession with camels.

While globally the population of camels is at an all-time high, the very state they are famous for, it has consistently shown a decrease in their numbers. “I fought to save these innocent animals who would have been hunted to extinction for their meat and killed by the enormous loads that people pile on them while using them as traveling “vehicles.”

Ilse told us that though her efforts were recognized by the government, following which the camel was made the State Animal of Rajasthan, her attempt at solving the matter only worsened the situation.

“Now that these camels could not be used for traveling as the government had prohibited their use for transportation, they were considered useless and were either left to die, killed or given off to people who would use them for meat,” she said.

Ilse Köhler-Rollefson in conversation with Prerna Singh Bindra and Paro Anand

But the relationship she observed between the animals and the people of the Raika tribe floored her. The tribals, who believe Lord Shiva created them to protect the camel, had to resort to selling their camels for money, unaware that they were being slaughtered. Regarding it as saving two different ‘herds’ Ilse introduced to them a whole new world.

“Now they are selling camel wool dhurries, paper made from camel dung, camel milk, that is actually very good for diabetes and finely scented camel milk soap. They are once again living their life wonderfully with these camels. To tell you the truth, it’s only in India I’ve ever observed this kind of bonding between animals and humans, and the mutual respect is shown to each other,” she said proudly.

After the session, I joined Ilsa in a signing booth and asked her about the position of women in the tribe that sounds remarkably progressive. She gave me a sad smile and said, “Patriarchy is that evil that rules without giving a choice. While these Raika women are forces to reckon with, they are living with the mentality that sees women as a lesser being. If only they could receive the compassion the men have for these camels, the picture would be very different.”