Illustrator Sharath Ravishankar On Inhuman Ways Educational Institutes Handle Sexual Harassment Cases

In October 2018, Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad evicted two of their students as they had accused one of the college professors of sexual harassment. As of now, the two fourth-year LLB students – 23-year-old Apoorva Yarabahally and 21-year-old Snighda Jayakrishnan – have filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court. It was with the hope to spread awareness through this incident that illustrator Sharath Ravishankar started his new series ‘The Student’s Guide To Sexual Harassment’.

“It’s a lot easier to capture people’s attention [through pictures] than by just making them read text,” said the Bengaluru based 23-year-old illustrator. In his series, he attempted to raise awareness about the horrible experience the girls went through.

‘The Student’s Guide To Sexual Harassment’ is Ravishankar’s first informative series for which he had detailed discussions with the students. They shared that they were threatened that they would be rusticated if they didn’t delete the social media call-outs against their professor Srinivas Methuku. They also told Ravishankar that a disciplinary committee hearing took place scrutinizing the girls’ ‘low attendance’ and ‘past misconduct’. Also, the college put out a ‘statement of truth’ on the university website and in newspaper advertisements in which they misrepresented the students and revealed confidential information.

With his illustrations, Ravishankar’s aims to bring the attention of the youth to such incidents. “Every educational institution is getting so industrialized, and all the decision-making happens so far up in the hierarchy that the students have no say in it. It’s very mechanized, inhuman and doesn’t care too much about the people who actually matter, which we need to change,” he said.

H/T: Vice