Illustrator Pia Alizé Sketch-Plains An Apt Definition Of Feminism With Long-Distance Buddy Malathi

The next time someone says, “Don’t go Feminazi on me,” please remember to have a response that will kick ‘em in the butts, ready.

Do you want to be friends with them anymore?

“Nazi, nazi, na.”

Pia Alizé Hazarika and Malathi Jogi came up with a feminist comic, because for some, the concept of Feminism seemed a wee bit shaky. And so, while Malathi concentrated on the content, Pia would draw.

I was already fascinated by Custom Cuts and Pia’s Instagram before I got in touch with her:

Me: Apart from being a ‘bad Feminist,’ what other drunken accusations have you faced?

Pia: Thankfully, I choose to not remember what people have called me, and also I honestly don’t dwell upon it. That’s the only way to get the work done.

Me: Introduce yourself as a character from Custom Cuts?

Pia: The characters in Custom Cuts are pretty much Malathi and me in terms of personality! A bit droll here, a bit cynical there, and kind of cheeky! This strip sums it up pretty well:

Me: Where does fear of ‘feminism’ come from?

Pia: I think the fear of feminism comes from where most fears originate – a place you don’t necessarily understand something, and then choose to be intimidated by it/avoid it rather than taking a step forward to learn about it.

Me: An argument you had with friends who didn’t call themselves feminists?

Pia: It’s been a bit of a learning curve- but at this point in life, I don’t argue with people who overtly or stubbornly reject the label, let alone associate with them.

“Do you wanna wait and hear me describe death? One word. Backcombing.” #Repost @thebadlydrawnboy ・・・ We were going for Marla Singer 226 Likes, 7 Comments – Pia Alizé Hazarika (@pi_alize) on Instagram: “”Do you wanna wait and hear me describe death? One word. Backcombing.” #Repost @thebadlydrawnboy…”

Me: Love always forgives, heals and lets go. What does Girl Love always do?

Pia: Girl love stops catering to a system that pits women against each other, and lifts you up instead.

Me: A feminist encounter that made you realize you have a privilege? How did you ensure that it didn’t stand in your way towards the battle for equal rights?

Pia: It wasn’t an encounter per se, it was more about me realising (through observation and the internet) that there’s a massive spectrum under which I take up a minuscule space, As much as popular discourse tries, feminism isn’t going to fit in a neat, reductive box of man hating, bra burning, anti-patriarchy t-shirt wearing noise and involves a lot of self-work, and thinking outside these labels.

We (Malathi and I) are quite aware of the fact that we operate from a relatively privileged position and are constantly trying to learn from and amplify the voices of people feminism has historically excluded. Inevitably, we are most accurate about our personal narratives, but as artists, we hope to include and represent as many people in our work as we can – from widely differing personal and societal contexts.

Me: How are you a feminist at home?

Pia: The same way I’m a feminist everywhere else. I don’t think there’s a hat you hang up or a mask you take off at the end of every day!

CLT listening to my soul leaving my body while reading client mails, and low key repping @Right_Now_Ent 220 Likes, 9 Comments – Pia Alizé Hazarika (@pi_alize) on Instagram: “CLT listening to my soul leaving my body while reading client mails, and low key repping…”

Me: Where lies the future of feminism?

Pia: When you say you’re a feminist, people automatically club you under the ‘Feminazi’ label – which is perhaps why a lot of women tend to distance themselves from the movement – but what they don’t realise is that they’re abandoning so much more – it’s been a powerful historical and social force that’s given us/them the rights and the privileges they have now, and it’s still fighting and hopefully will continue to do so to extend rights and privileges to women everywhere.

Me: One feminist from the history that took rebirth in you?

Pia: I think I have a long, long way to go before I can even begin to liken myself to the women I admire.

Where is winter? #Repost @thebadlydrawnboy ・・・ P and her Penny Lane coat 164 Likes, 4 Comments – Pia Alizé Hazarika (@pi_alize) on Instagram: “Where is winter? #Repost @thebadlydrawnboy ・・・ P and her Penny Lane coat”

Me: How does the tale of two cities between you and Malathi work?

Pia: Malathi is in Mumbai and I’m in Delhi, so we work exclusively online – sharing links for research and throwing ideas at each other before we get down to writing and illustrating. Our personal narratives and navigation of online and offline spaces inform a lot of the themes we explore. At some level, we’re also breaking down everything we’ve had to learn and unlearn and giving form to it.

Me: Did you ever deny a project because it didn’t gel with your feminist values?

Pia: All the time! But I consider myself lucky because people are being able to identify the sort of work I do and I get approached exclusively for that.

Me: Your most offensive encounter with patriarchy?

Pia: …Is still going on to some degree.

Me: Have you ever threatened to turn a friend into an illustration if they misbehaved?

Pia: I think that’s a terrible threat considering I get paid to turn people into cartoons! Haha!

Me: Is your cat a feminist?

Pia: Cats do whatever they please. And so, I prefer to let my cats identify as whatever they choose.

Me: Who is the muse in your life?

Pia: This is more of a ‘what’ than a ‘who’ and that ‘what’ is most things.

This article was first published in March, 2017.