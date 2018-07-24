Illustrator Indu Harikumar Covered Women’s Perspective On Online Dating In A Series Of Posts

Arranged marriages, schools, and colleges are no longer the only way a girl can find her partner in India. The range has broadened with online dating. Swipe right or left and a date is fixed. But how safe is it? How good is it? Illustrator Indu Harikumar helped us find answers with a series that has women sharing their online dating experience.

Indu has been illustrating Tinder stories that people send to her for quite some time now. The illustrator whose social media page goes by the name Induviduality illustrates love through online dating, has been an illustrator of India’s first adult coloring book, and also illustrates books for children.

In a conversation with us, Indu had shared the reason behind her illustrations on Tinder Tale. She said, “I started drawing 100 Tinder Tales because I want to try something new. I was tired of drawing repetitive concepts and Tinder helped me change that.”

When we asked her about her ideal date, she answered, “A fair amount of conversation and chemistry, a lot of laughter and some Sangria.” And, on the one lesson that online dating taught her, she said, “Well, I’m still learning. But I have noticed that in some way or the other, we are similar. We all look for similar things in a partner. We want appreciation and validation from our significant others.”

The recent #HowWeDate series on her page is a crowdsourced project started by Indu, which is backed by Tinder. Through a series of illustrations, she tried to delve deeper into the world of Indian women reclaiming their sexuality and relationships through online dating platforms.

There are stories told from the women’s perspective. One of them said that it is a platform that made her feel powerful. “I don’t think women ever have to face rejection online. I haven’t. And that sort of made me feel powerful. It felt like I could have my personal swayamwar, where I could deliberately flirt with someone I found handsome, or someone who was funny or someone whose junk I wanted to see or just block them if I didn’t want anything further. I enjoyed this,” she said.

Another one shared how a casual relationship turned into a serious one. “What started out as a casual non-exclusive relationship has taken a very serious turn and a commitment-phobic like me has no complaints. We’ve engaged in a lot of adventures together, both sexual and otherwise since then.”

