I’ll Continue Defying The Mentality That Female Actors Have A Short Career Span: Rituparna Sengupta

Actor Rituparna Sengupta is someone who is known for her strong roles and working with some of the best directors like Aparna Sen and Rituparno Ghosh. It has been almost 26 years since she started acting in Tollywood and gave us some critically acclaimed films.

The talented actor’s latest film ‘Gaheen Hriday’ is winning hearts, and she will be next seen in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Shah Jahan Regency’. In a recent interview with Femina, she talked about her secret to success, on how she fights the stigma of ageism in the industry, and much more.

On the secret to her success

“It has not been a simple journey. You can’t have the luxury of thinking that you have achieved everything. You need grit and determination to stick around. This is true not only for our industry but for other professions as well. You should be able to do your job well and encourage hundreds of others to follow you. Setting a goal for yourself is the most important thing in life. I believe in karma. I cannot ensure any results or accolades for my karma, but your karma can get you and others a better life. And this can be any kind of work—if you cook well and teach others to do this, they can perhaps earn a livelihood from it. So you are not only strengthening your capacity but that of others as well.”

On ageism in the industry

“People still believe that heroines have a short career span. I always ask, why don’t we have a Meryl Streep, a Kate Winslet or a Nicole Kidman here? Of course, Hollywood actors get paid better, have more exposure and a different mindset. But we can perhaps take a bit from them; we women actors should prove that we are here perform and to be honoured. We need to push the boundaries. Today, in the Indian film industry, why isn’t a script being written for a Madhuri Dixit-Nene? Actors of such stature have contributed so much and still can. I feel bad when I see such age brackets being imposed on women. A lot of people have said I have defied this, and I will continue doing it.”

On how she is helping women artists in the industry

“I have a lot of friends with whom I want to work. Those actors who feel that they are good at their work, yet there are no projects for them. I try to focus on such women and offer them roles. I feel obligated to do something for them—just like when a producer or a director entrusts me with the responsibility of carrying a film on my shoulder.”

On how women should make efforts to lead

“Women should come forward and take charge. They are doing it, but not enough. They have to make leadership efforts—they need to step out of their comfort zone and take up issues, even if those are not meant for them. Generate power from within, so that you can create power for others. I have incessantly tried to do so at home and even at work.”

On how there are not many women directors in Tollywood

“When I want to work with women directors here (in Tollywood), no one wants to support it. I have worked with Reshmi Mitra in the critically acclaimed film Baranda. But Reshmi didn’t get that much help from others because some believe that only ‘power houses’ or their directors should get the opportunity to make films. Efforts of those who are trying to make good films should be recognized too.”

On #MeToo

“Most women actors do not have the freedom to speak about such things. They feel that somehow they will be harassed even more. People here are usually vindictive and they fear that they might lose out on many things if they speak up. But why point fingers only at the film world? It’s happening everywhere. In the film industry, sometimes people succumb in order to carry forward their ambition, so the question of consent comes in. Of course, one needs to have a strong mind to speak up against harassment. If you don’t want to accept it, you have to be vocal.”

H/T: Femina

Featured image source