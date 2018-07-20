If You’ve Watched Sairat, Dhadak Won’t Impress You. If You Haven’t, Now Is The Time

A week ago, I watched Sairat because I wanted to be prepared before watching Dhadak. Now I almost wish I hadn’t done that, because once you watch Sairat there is no way Dhadak will be good enough for you.

Dhadak is an official remake of Sairat, which means that the makers of the original knew what they were getting into and were probably okay with the Karan Johar-ification of their film. It also means that Dhadak cannot escape the comparisons with the original. Karan had said pretty early on that they will not be dwelling on the caste aspect of the story, which was practically the whole story in Sairat, and he is a man of his word. While most of Sairat‘s conflict arose from the fact that Archi, who was from an upper caste, fell in love with Parshya, who was from a lower caste, Dhadak‘s conflict came from the fact that the girl was a little richer than the boy and the men in her family were patriarchal, power-hungry assholes. So this is not a nuanced inter-caste love story because Bollywood doesn’t believe in exploring them.

The basic plot is that Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor) and Madhu (Ishaan Khattar) fall in love, get caught, run away, and realize that life is hard. Then something happens but that’s a spoiler. Other than that, this is a very standard Bollywood story, and if you’ve seen Sairat then anyway there is no surprise. Director Shashank Khaitan didn’t even try to give it a new angle because I guess he wanted to bore us? Another thing he didn’t even try was to make the film even a little bit realistic. If you run away from your home and are struggling to make ends meet, will you get the time to blow dry your hair? Parthavi does. Her lipstick goes away but the highlighter stays. As an audience, you think ‘oh if she still has makeup on, it’s not that bad, right?’

It’s not. Everything is polished. When Archi and Parshya run away to Hyderabad, they live in a slum and the scenes in which Archi is struggling to adjust to the dirty toilets and dusty surroundings make you very invested in how they will make it as a couple. In Dhadak, there is no slum (does Dharma know of their existence?) but a hostel room with some dust and old furniture. Parthavi and Madhu’s troubles are not a patch on Archi and Parshya’s, so you are never too emotionally involved in how they deal with them. Apart from the (completely unnecessary, very problematic) scene where Madhu slaps Parthavi during a fight, none of their issues evoked any strong emotions in me. That slap was not needed in either Sairat or Dhadak, and should not have been the turning point in their relationship. There is no defense for this nonsense.

But, for a second, let’s stop comparing Dhadak and Sairat. In isolation, Dhadak is not an awful film. Some might even like it because it looks pretty, has some great songs, and Ishaan and Janhvi look good together. Ishaan is a delight, believable as a young man falling in love and even more believable as a scared young man who was not ready for the shit that came with falling in love. Janhvi is less believable in her role, and the fact that she keeps dropping her Rajasthani accent does not help. The film relies heavily on her acting chops in some emotionally intense scenes and she does not deliver.

The supporting cast has Ashutosh Rana as the evil father, and while he still scares the bejesus out of me because of Sangharsh, he was sort of wasted here. Shridhar Watsar and Ankit Bisht play Madhu’s friends who stay with him through thick and thin but all the dwarfism jokes on Watsar’s character should never have been made.

And, finally, one of the reasons Sairat made such an impact was because of its ending. I always knew that Dharma Productions is not capable of giving that sort of scene to its audience, it’s very off-brand, but what they ended up doing to it ultimately made their film even weaker. I guess what I’m trying to say is, go watch Sairat.