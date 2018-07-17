If You’re Willing To Work Towards Your Goal, Nothing Can Stop You: 19 Y.O. Squash Player Sunayna Kuruvilla

Asian Games 2018 are to be held in Jakarta in August and squash player Sunayna Kuruvilla, 19, a third-year visual communications student from MOP Vaishnav College in Chennai, is already brimming with confidence and ready to make her country proud.

Playing squash since she was nine years old, she has been balancing her academics and professional sports quite well.

“My parents were initially a little apprehensive about me taking part in sports as they felt that my academics would take a back seat but I was someone who wanted to ace everything I did, whether it is studies or squash, so that was taken care of,” she said.

Sunayna said that the reason she fell in love with the sport was Dipika Pallikal, her cousin and also one of the leading squash players of the country. She had enrolled Sunayana when she was 9, for a summer coaching camp. It was then that squash became Sunayna’s passion.

Ranked number 1 in India’s junior squash circuit, Sunayna has two under 19 National Squash Championship titles to her name. She considers 2018 to be a big year for her as after the Asian games Sunayna is scheduled to play at the World Women’s Team Championship at China in September and is preparing hard for the same.

“I’m up by 6 am on a normal day and I train with my coach for about an hour after which I head to the gym and later in the evening I spend around one and a half hours on match play,” she said.

But in between her training, college and her tournaments, she hardly gets any time to socialize.

“I’m very close to my school friends and they understand when I say I can’t meet them, because of my tight schedules,” she said.

Even though she faced many challenges in her life, she overcame them all to be where she is today.

“There will always be people who will tell you that you won’t be able to do it and that you shouldn’t do it which will make you question yourself. There are moments of self-doubt when you start questioning yourself as to whether you’ve taken the right choice or not,” she said. “I really believe that if you have a goal in mind and that you’re willing to work towards it, then nothing can stop you.”

With that steely confidence, Sunayna aims to break into the top 60 in the world rankings by the end of this year.

H/T: The News Minute