If You’re Truly Passionate About Something, Nobody Can Take That Away From You: Chef Anahita Dhonde

Of the countless inspiring women I have been fortunate enough to have a conversation with, the one thing most of them rued was the fact that their gender often overrules their talent, thus pushing them to work twice as hard to be noticed. But another common factor among these women is their unrelenting spirit that refuses to bow down to hurdles, and one such example of a superwoman is chef Anahita Dhonde, who has challenged countless stereotypes on her journey to success.

“In my opinion, there is no difference between a man and a woman in the kitchen, in the industry, in my restaurant, and in my life. Gender doesn’t define your profession,” said Anahita, the chef-partner at the iconic Bombay Irani Cafe and Bar, SodaBottleOpenerWala. “From knowing a couple of food techniques to running a professional kitchen, it’s been a long way.”

It was her mother’s passion for cooking that instilled in her the interest to follow in her path and make a career in the field. Cooking from a very early age, the success she enjoys today wasn’t without its share of hardships, but giving up was not something that Anahita even saw as an option.

“You’re adding just one rice grain in a bag full of rice, but you’re still doing your bit and it goes a long way. Courage has no gender, what you bring to the table is all what matters,” she said.

Even though she has faced countless judgments in her journey, she is glad to see that the industry is rising above its prejudices and finally accepting that no matter what happens, nothing deter a woman’s confidence.

“Creativity and innovation are the only two things that can distinct you from the crowd. If you’re working for something you’re truly passionate about, nobody can take that away from you. If you’re really good at something, you just need to keep pursuing it till the time the world gets to know about you,” she said.

