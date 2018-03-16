“If You Are Overpowered, Surrender,” Says Former Cop, Makes Offensive Remark On Nirbhaya’s Mother

Nirbhaya- a name whose single mention is enough to remind us of the hell that 23-year-old Jyoti Singh Pandey went through on 16th December 2012. Even in her last breaths, she showed the utmost courage, becoming our forever symbol of bravery. So, how would you react if someone says something which insults her? Karnataka’s Ex-DGP did exactly that.

In a recent function where women were being awarded in various fields, Karnataka’s ex-DGP HT Sangliana was one of the award presenters. As the chief guest, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi was there as well.

In his speech on the stage, Sangliana said “I see Nirbhaya’s mother, she has such a good physique. I can just imagine how beautiful Nirbhaya would have been.”

Activist Anita Cheria, who was being awarded at the function wanted to leave in protest against the comment but stayed as she was about to receive the award at the hands of Asha Devi. In her acceptance speech, she let her disapproval of the former cop’s comments known. “When top government officials from the police, seemingly well-meaning, think it appropriate to comment, appreciating a woman’s good physique, we, as a society, have a long way to go to change mindsets and bring any measurable lasting change in favour of women,” she said.

Well, that was not the end of Sangliana’s slew of degrading sentences, as he proceeded to make one more shocking statement.

“If you are overpowered, you should surrender, and follow up the case later. That way we can be safe, save a life, prevent being killed,” he said.

“We never expected a man of his position to make such a comment, especially at a place where you are present to celebrate womanhood. He had said that when you are getting raped it is better not to oppose and if you are overpowered, you should surrender and follow up the case later to prevent being killed,” said Journalist Susheela Nair, who also attended the award function.

“It was shocking and disgraceful”, she added.

“We have law, police, government but justice is something that does not come easy. Nobody now is scared of the law, law is not a deterrent. We most times feel happy during these once a year celebrations, but that is only a token if it does not lead to change,” said Asha Devi.

