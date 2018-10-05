If Someone ISN’T A Feminist In The Times We Live In, They Need To Be Named And Shamed: Saba Azad

Actor, musician, and restaurateur – Saba Azad dons many hats, but she dons them perfectly. She made her debut in films with the 2008 release Dil Kabaddi, and while she’s only done one other film since then, she’s been passionately pursuing other avenues.

In 2012, she started the popular electronic band Madboy/Mink with actor and musician Imaad Shah, and they are frontrunners in the indie music scene in India. In a recent chat with IWB, Saba spoke about feminism, her theatre company, and the gender disparity in the electronic music space, and more. Excerpts:

We absolutely love the recent Masaba Gupta campaign where you were featured as the new-age Masaba bride. The pictures were shot inside a Marriage Registrar’s office. What is your opinion on the institution of marriage?

This was my first time playing bride, I honestly wouldn’t know much about the institution of marriage, given I’ve never been married myself, it’s a mystery to me and will hopefully continue to remain so for many years to come.

We all identify with Masaba’s sass and love her for standing up for what she believes in. She is also a feminist, so, how was it shooting with her?

Masaba is a strong, independent woman who’s carved a unique place for herself in the world. She was lovely and a breeze to work with. From whatever I observed, she has a strong sense of aesthetic and she knows what she wants, it’s always a delight working with female entrepreneurs. As a side, I think being a feminist no longer warrants a special mention. It needs to be the new normal, and what needs to be spoken about is if someone ISN’T a feminist in the times we live in. They need to be named and shamed.

You own a theatre company named The Skins in Delhi. How do you plan to use the platform to help youngsters?

My theatre company was formed in and functions out of Mumbai. I think I wasn’t thinking of helping people when I set up the company, however, if doing what we do furthers the art in any way as a viable option for young people to take on as a profession, then perhaps we would have done something worthwhile.

There has been a gap in your movie career. How are things on this front? Are you looking for a particular project to come back with?

I have been a touring musician for a while now and music and the travel that comes with it takes up most of my time. Between two bands, a playback and voice-over career, running a bar in Bangalore, I take time out for my first love, theatre, whenever I can and have been doing short films and web work consistently. If I like a script or am offered something interesting I’ll take on the project.

As a woman in electronic music, is there any issue that you would like to voice out?

I’m an electronic musician. Musicians need to stop being called female and male. They are people who make music, and music is genderless. There aren’t enough women in the indie scene, the gender balance is skewed in favour of men, but it’s not because of a lack of an audience and things are changing as we speak. Some amazing women inhabit the space and create some stunning music. Sandunes and Komorebi, to name a few.

Death of artists like Avicii bring forward the importance of being aware about mental health. What do you think triggers this in an artist and how can it be dealt with?

I’m not an expert on mental health issues but often a lack of communication leads to problems. Artists are empaths, they are more susceptible to external stimuli and emotion. The creative process and a life on the road can get isolating if you don’t have the right support system. Only awareness about mental health can help create a space for open dialogue about these issues and help resolve them.

International artists like Beyonce have their live performances conceptualised in a grand manner. Tell us about your creative approach behind the conceptualisation of your live performances.

The platforms, budgets, and infrastructure here are fairly limited in comparison, given the nascent stage of the indie music scene and the limited audiences. However, within that construct, Imaad and I have always worked with a strong audio-visual landscape. Our band grows in number as live musicians join in for bigger festival stages and shrink back to just the two of us in smaller clubs. We try our best to take out visuals and sets everywhere we can. As I’m a trained dancer and choreographer, we have also used dance as a means to express our music and continue to explore this medium. We hope to keep experimenting and evolving with each tour and show.

In a recent Instagram post of yours, we saw hashtags that spoke about the political climate of our country, and you and Imaad don’t shy away from bringing them up in your songs as well. Do you guys worry about censorship or backlash?

If we shy away from saying what is needed then our art is wasted. Art should be a reflection of the times the artist inhabits. The times we live in demand we speak up. Censorship is the construct and beginnings of a fascist society and fearing it is letting fascism win. We will speak until we have a voice whether someone listens or not.

We want to end this with your eccentric, bold, and colourful sense of style. How do you incorporate this in building your stage persona?

I’m moody with style. You can find me on stage in anything ranging from night clothes to a bodysuit made of crystals, so it really depends on the day and the show. I think we all have a number of people inside us that come out on different occasions. Some people can be themselves in private. For me, this happens on stage, whether it’s theatre or music. I think I am most truly myself on stage.