If Race 3 Were Actually None Of Our Business, We’d Have Been Much Better For It

In one scene of Race 3, Bobby Deol is dealing with some romantic issues, so Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, who play twins, tell him that there are two points of view for everything – one male and one female. Then Saqib goes on to say some gibberish, which Bobby listens to intently. When Daisy says, “Now listen to the female point of view,” Bobby shouts, “Enough!”

This is not to say that Race 3 is a misogynistic film, because it is not a film at all. It is 159 minutes of director Remo D’Souza undoing the legacy of Abbas-Mustan’s most entertaining franchise. Though it seems wrong to blame Remo for everything, because surely Salman Khan was pulling the strings all along. Because if any person with even an iota of cinematic talent were in charge, his lyrics would not have made their way into the movie.

Some of the trashiest films made in Bollywood often have one thing going for them, their music. And the Race movies have always had great songs, because the other day when I was in a department store and Khwab Dekhe started playing, people stopped their shopping and immediately got transferred back to 2008 when watching Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna fight over one woman entertained everyone. But Race 3 has some excruciating songs, some of them written by Bhai, who didn’t seem to like them enough to lip sync or emote them with any conviction. The background score and 40-minute-long fight sequences are so loud that you won’t even be able to sleep comfortably in the theatre. And there is only so much garbage that Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole dancing can distract you from.

There’s no point writing about the plot here, because it is sparse and convoluted. Rest assured that everyone turns against everyone yet again and you can trust no one, except Bhai. Maybe Salman is so used to playing the messiah that he didn’t recognise that the whole point of the Race movies is to watch guys with grey shades blow shit up, or maybe he doesn’t care. But it definitely seemed like he was promoting his same old family-comes-first and anything-for-family agenda here also, which is his own master plan of collecting the masses’ goodwill IRL. But this isn’t Hum Saath Saath Hain, man, so have a little more personality.

Bobby gave many emotional interviews about how this film saved his career, and I guess he tried, but he just didn’t have the right kind of fake accent to fit in with this cast. Daisy and Saqib were hilarious because it seemed like they knew this film was not theirs so they didn’t even put 0.1% effort into their performance. Jacqueline danced a lot and said some dialogues. Anil Kapoor missed Saif and his old gang, you could tell. Overall, they all seemed to be having just as hard a time as the audience, and Salman was blissfully unaware of it all.

This film will probably make 100 crore before Monday, and they set up the premise for a sequel in the climax as well, so this franchise isn’t going anywhere. When Daisy said, “Our business is our business, none of your business,” I wish she were talking about the film and we’d have never been given access to it.