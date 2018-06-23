If Men Can Remarry, Why Can’t Women: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

On the occasion marking International Widows Day, an event was organised by Loomba Foundation on Saturday in Delhi. It was attended by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

At the event, he spoke about empowerment of widows and also called for a change in the mindset of the country for the upliftment of widow. He, according to Indian Express, questioned, “If a man can remarry, why can’t a woman?”

He added, “There is a problem in the mindset of people, we need to change this mindset,” and also said that widowhood is sad for both men and women, but women suffer more. He asked the government to focus on providing livelihood skills to widows and facilitate the education of their children to empower them and end the “life-shattering emptiness and void” faced by millions of such women.

“We as a society need to reflect on the social attitudes towards widows and how the stigma, humiliation, and isolation attached to widowhood can be overcome,” Naidu said. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad echoed the same sentiments as Naidu at the event.

He said, “The steps taken for the empowerment of widows will not be successful unless it is taken as a mass movement. Without a change in attitude, we cannot change much.”

Loomba is the foundation working for widows across the world, which was started by Lord Raj Loomba CBE in 1997. Loomba urged the Indian government to take steps to improve the condition of widows in the country.

“India has 46 million widows, the largest in any country. I urge the Indian government to set up a national commission for widows alongside the National Commission for Women. I also urge the government to include women in the minority section to provide them various assistance,” Loomba said.