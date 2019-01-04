If Man Fails To Marry Live-In Partner, Consensual Sex Between Them Won’t Amount To Rape: SC

“The acknowledged consensual physical relationship between the parties would not constitute an offense under section 376 (rape) of the IPC,” said the Supreme Court. The court said that if the man fails to marry his live-in partner due to reasons beyond control, then rape charges can’t be invoked against him and instead the case would be a case of breach of promise to marry rather than one of false promise.

The decision was taken after a Maharashtra-based nurse filed an FIR against a doctor with whom she was in a live-in-relationship. She said that as he had promised to marry her she indulged in having a physical relationship with him but after some time she came to know that he had married someone else. In their verdict, Justices A.K. Sikri and S. Abdul Nazeer said that “there is a clear distinction between rape and consensual sex” and if “the accused has not made the promise [of marriage] with the sole intention to seduce the prosecutrix (woman) to indulge in sexual acts, such an act would not amount to rape”.



“We are of the view that, even if the allegations made in the complaint are taken at their face value and accepted in their entirety, they do not make out a case against the appellant (doctor),” the bench added.

H/T: The Wire