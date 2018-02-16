If Made In Tamil, Arunachalam, The Real Pad Man, Would Want Dhanush To Play The Role

Arunachalam Muruganantham from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is the real-life Padman who has invented the low-cost sanitary pad-making machine.

His inspiring life of inventing the machine and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene has been documented by Twinkle Khanna in her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad under the title The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land and recently in the movie Pad Man where Akshay Kumar played Arunachalam’s role.

The movie is the first of its kind that solely talks about menstruation and has received praises from the audience all over the world. Not only the movie, the promotional events of the movie has taken many small steps to spread the awareness and break stigma around it.

Arunachalam attended a special screening of the film earlier this week in Chennai and according to Hindustan Times, he mentioned that it’d be nice if Tamil superstar Dhanush featured in the Tamil version of his story. He said he would be the ideal choice for the role if the movie is ever made in Tamil.

Will you be excited to see him play the role?

H/T: Hindustan Times