If I Wanted To Send A Message, I Would Have Sent A Telegram, Says Tabrez Noorani On Making ‘Love Sonia’

Tabrez Noorani is known for his masterpieces like the much-celebrated Slumdog Millionnaire (2008) and this time it’s his Love Sonia which is getting rave reviews from the critics. Inspired by true events, it tells the tale of a teenage girl who gets trapped in the sex trafficking trade and stars Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Frieda Pinto, Demi Moore, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Adil Hussain, and Sai Tamhankar.

Produced by David Womark, the producer of the Academy Award-winning film Life of Pi and the BAFTA awardee, Deepwater Horizon, Love Sonia talks about the estimated $32 billion global trafficking business. The project is very close to Noorani’s heart as he himself had conducted raids on Mumbai brothels and had rescued women alongside anti-trafficking organizations.

“I wanted to make a movie about global sex trafficking and bring it back home because it makes people uncomfortable… Everyone thinks it’s something that only happens in somebody else’s country, or happens far, far away. They watch the film and they realize it is down the street where they live,” he said. “This isn’t an esoteric movie. You need people to watch it and educate themselves. If I wanted to send a message, I would have sent a telegram.”

The film consists of some pretty terrific performances like that of Richa Chadha who has already been honored with an outstanding achievement award at the London Indian Film Festival.

“This was completely unexpected. I was overwhelmed by the response to the film and I am very happy that people knew, appreciated my work here in London. It was a humbling experience,” Richa Chadha said.

“After waiting for 13 years to make a realistic movie about sex trafficking, I was not going to accept this. We immediately appealed and went to the FCAT [Film Certification Appellate Tribunal] in Delhi to plead our case. After watching the film, which I have to say the committee liked, we talked, explained what our concerns were and why I wanted certain things to be in the film. We received their response recently and I am happy to say that I got to keep every scene I wanted, and there will be no visual cuts in the film at all. We will be granted an A certificate. There are some deletions on language which I have to accept, and I understand why they asked for this,” Tabrez Noorani said.

And as we said, it has already garnered rave reviews before its release in India in September.

“Love Sonia will stay with the viewer for hours after the film has finished. The story and authentic performances leave much to contemplate. The directional debut by Tabrez Noorani is first-class and it is partly because of his attention to detail. The close-up shots to reveal the bond between the sisters, the cut-away to the filth that can be on the floors of brothels and unconventional use of the camera in flash-back scenes,” said Ranjit Dhillon, author at I am Birmingham.

“The film also manages to build itself as a canopy of sorts, weaving several issues within its narrative fabric. The obsession with keeping the girls’ virginity intact leading to anal rape, the scene were Sonia’s vagina is stitched up to remain tight, Madhuri being diagnosed with an STD, the negligible use of condoms, Preeti’s eventual submission to drug addiction and the global nature of the trafficking business all find a mention here,” said Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan, author at Medium.

