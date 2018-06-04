If I Remained In The System, I Would Have Opposed It, Says Aruna Roy On Why She Quit IAS

Social activist and Magsaysay Award winner Aruna Roy has been pretty busy lately with the promotions of her book, The RTI Story: Power to the People, which came out in April. In an interview with The Hindu, she talks about the time she decided to be an IAS officer and then resigned from the very post she worked for, on why she was never corrupted by power and why the current generation is on the verge of an ‘emergency.’

She started the conversation by remembering her mother, who was her very first ideal in life. “My mother was, you could say, a suppressed feminist. She had a degree in mathematics, and she brought me up with all these ideas of not succumbing to the institution of marriage, and to ignore those who think women don’t have a role in public life,” said Roy.

She had always wanted to pursue art but when a famous artist, Badri Narayan, told her father about there being no money in painting, she wasn’t sent to art school and ended up doing a B.A. and an M.A. in Indraprastha College.

“I was in no hurry to get married, I was clear about that. So what choices did one have back then? You either taught, or became a journalist or lawyer, or joined a private company or government job. I wanted to be in a profession. To me, the most dignified option seemed to be one where you sat for an exam and if you passed, you got in, otherwise, you didn’t. You didn’t have to go begging for a job. So I appeared for the IAS, and got through,” she explained.

But after some time she chose to quit IAS. “When officers got together, the discussions were never about the people; it was all about postings, transfers, loans, building a house. Everyone calls it an elite service, so I always felt the discourse should be a bit better than that. I even found people boasting about their ‘achievements’ in corruption. I realized that if I remained in the system, I would have to oppose it. I preferred to leave,” she said.

“What I mostly saw were bureaucrats surrendering their intelligence to political diktats. For me, that was the last straw. I won’t blame the politicians, I blame the civil servants.”

At that time she was married to Bunker Roy, an Indian social activist and educator. As he was in Rajasthan working with the rural poor, she also decided to start work there.

She has worked closely with power, both within and outside the system and yet she never even dreamt of using that limitless power or become its slave.

“I have never at any point felt that someone is too powerful and that I am begging for favors. I go as an equal because the Constitution gives me equality. I believe that equality is fundamental to existence, and this sense of equality is there in so many ordinary Indians. That’s what the RTI is all about,” she said.

Aruna Roy is known for her years of anti-corruption work at the grassroots level and has always found that the crux of corruption is political party corruption. “Electoral bonds are going to make it worse. Unless political party funding is transparent, corruption can never be rooted out of India. What we saw in the Karnataka election was the height of political vulgarity. If this is what democracy has come down to, we have a very serious problem,” she said.

And even though it is apparent that our democracy is on the verge of an ‘undeclared emergency’ our generation is yet to open their eyes to it and react. Why? “In 1975, there were many who had grown up hearing the debates around Independence. Today, 45% of the population is under 25, and a large number without a proper sense of history. You can tell them anything and get away with it. Glitter, gimmickry and catchy two-liners seem to work well with them,” she explained.

India will be needing “long-term commitment and complete surrender to the values you hold dear” to be “retrieved from the present mess.”

