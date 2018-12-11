Identities Of Victims Of Rape And Sexual Assault To Be Protected By Media: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault should not be disclosed or revealed by the media.

The Apex court said, FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police because the victims are treated as “untouchables” in society. The top court also said there is a need to strike a balance between the freedom of the press and the right of a victim to have a fair trial in cases of crime against women.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, assisting the court as an amicus curiae, said that the media plays a role of “parallel trial” in sub-judice matters, and there should be guidelines on how to report the cases of crime against women. She also added that the police were leaking information to the media even before filing the charge sheet before a competent court, which led to interference in the administration of justice.

Jaising urged that the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which deals with disclosure of the identity of victims of such offenses, to be followed by the media in reporting these cases, as the Contempt of Courts Act.

Jaising said, the apex court should interpret Section 228-A of the IPC (dealing with disclosure of identity of victims of sexual offenses) and provision 23 of the POCSO Act which deals with the procedure to be followed by the media along with the Contempt of Courts Act.

The discussion on media conduct has been going on since when the court heard a batch of petitions filed after the rape and murder of the paramedic student on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi.

H/T: The Wire