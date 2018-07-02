‘ICU Grandpa’ On Healing Power Of Love That Treats Better Than Medicines

“I am the ICU Grandpa,” he introduces himself with a smile.

That’s the name David Deutschman, 83, is known in the Internet world. After he retired from his job as an international marketing executive in 2000, he started doing guest lectures on International Marketing at three universities in Atlanta. Although he very much enjoyed his presentations to the bright, young students, it only occupied very little of his time.

“It was at that time when I was parked in the same lot as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital, that the thought to volunteer there struck me. I went to their Volunteer Services office, spoke with their Director and started there the following week,” he remembers.

David first worked with the hospital’s long-term patients but one day, he had a surprise encounter with two mothers whose children were admitted in the hospital. Few words of compassion from him were enough for the mothers to see him as their confidante and they poured their worries out to him.

“I quickly realized that I could make a greater contribution in the Hospital by working with the parents as well as the kids,” he says. “I was always very involved with my own children and grandchildren and, in general, have a very soft spot in my heart for the kids in the Hospital.”

Not preferring the limelight, it was only when his picture with a child started making rounds on the internet, did we get to know about this big-hearted man.

As all good things should be shared, here is a short yet sweet conversation I had with the best Grandpa on earth!

In what ways do you think your presence helps the parents and their child in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units?

It varies in so many ways but I will try to give you an overview. In the NICU I am primarily holding a baby or holding a mom’s hand. There have been so many times when I have felt that the simple act of holding the hand of a child or a mom might be the best medication we have in the hospital, it is love, it is powerful, it is healing.

In the PICU many of the patients are not able to communicate because, for example, they are intubated. So my primary responsibility is spending time with the parents, who, 90% of the time, is the mom. Each morning when I visit the PICU, my Child Life specialist will review the census (the list of all the patients in the unit at that time) with me and direct me to the family that might need extra attention. Often, it will be a simple message, like “check on mom.”

In most cases, they arrived in intensive care in the middle of the night and the mother hasn’t slept, hasn’t eaten anything and hasn’t stopped crying. It is not as if I plan it out but I automatically go to her, try to pour in my strength in her, ask her how she is doing. Mostly, they tell me about their child’s condition but then I repeat the question a slightly different way, “Okay but how are YOU doing?” In almost every case, the mother crumbles down, as she desperately needed that emotional release and finally, lets it all out.

It is emotionally demanding to work in a place where what may happen and when can’t be predicted. That too when it is children we are talking about.

The atmosphere in the ICU’s is such that there is an unpredictability. You can be talking to a nurse about something and very suddenly, a child is being wheeled into the unit from Emergency who was in a car wreck or a child came in on a “code blue” and eight nurses, docs, respiratory therapists and others almost immediately appear in that room. But this unpredictability might mean that one kid from a car wreck came in with a broken leg while another came in with a TBI, “a traumatic brain injury” and that is very serious matter.

In the space of just a few hours, one child might die and a few minutes later, another child is being discharged with a great outcome. Tears of joy and tears from unspeakable loss – it’s a very demanding unit and those inclined to “fall apart” just cannot work there.

Going through it all, at the end of the day, what do you consider your compensation is?

Sometimes I have been asked if I get paid for doing this. Of course, as a volunteer, I don’t get “paid” but compensation comes in many forms. Every day I leave the staff parking lot, the last thing you see is a sign that says, “Thank you for making a difference in a child’s life today.”

That indeed is the most wonderful compensation. Is there one memory or a conversation with a child or their parent that you’ll remember forever?

Having been there for almost thirteen years, there must be hundreds of kids that I will remember forever so it’s impossible for me to single out one in particular. Suffice it to say that hundreds of these children have touched my heart and enriched my life.

How can I describe this to you? You ask if “there was a conversation with a child that I will remember forever.” Each time I had held a weeping mom and dad in my arms, each time I would try to hold back my own tears that, at times, felt like they were caving in on me – I will remember them all.

That’s so… well, I am holding back tears here. Do you have grandkids of your own?

Yes, I have two grandchildren, a 21-year-old boy who lives in Telluride, Colorado. He enjoys hiking, skiing, having fun, like every 21-year-old. I also have a 20-year-old granddaughter entering her junior year in university. Intelligent, she is! And compassionate.

And that she gets from you, for sure. So, are you the only “ICU Grandpa” or are there others like you, supporting you in your noble initiative?

There are about 20 “baby buddies” in the NICU and until a few years ago, I was the only one doing it. All of them do a wonderful job holding these babies, spreading love and compassion.

So, tell me, how does it feel like to be known as the ICU Grandpa?

Well, as for being known as the “grandpa” of hundreds of kids, it’s an amazing feeling. A few moms in the Hospital have asked me to hold their baby so they could take a picture – they have been so sweet. They treat me like I am some superhero, I ain’t one. I am just… me.

