ICRIER Study Authored By Surbhi Ghai Shows A Dip In The Ratio Of Women In Labour Force

According to a recent case study authored by Surbhi Ghai, in spite of a rise in literacy level in women, there is no increase in the number of working women.

The study was published by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) which has cited the Labour Bureau’s employment figures to show that there is a rise in the percentage of women out of labour force between 2011-2012 and 2015-2016 across all levels of education and age-cohorts.

According to the study, the age cohort 30 years and above shows that the percentage of women with graduate degrees and above who are not in the labour force has increased from 62.7% to 65.2%. At the same time, the percentage of illiterate women out of the labour force too increased from 67.6% to 70.1%, which the author says is an indicator that there has been a decline in the incentive for women to participate in the labour force.

The study states that in spite of the high literacy rate, the number of working women remains low. There is no difference in the enrollment ratio of boys to girls at the secondary level, moreover, women are found to be pursuing their education for a longer period of time as compared to boys.

Stating some facts which leads to a dip in the ratio of women as a labour force the author says that the incentive behind ensuring a better education for their daughters is not because of getting an opportunity for better-paying jobs but it promises a better marriage prospect. Citing an example, the study says that in 2011-2012, 60.3% of the divorced/separated women constituting 0.4% of the total population were working. But, only 32.5% of currently married women, at 50.5% of the total population, were in the workforce.

Another reason for the absence of women workers is addressed to the social norms of the society which ensures that a higher percentage or social status is associated with families which keep their women out of the workforce. And at the same time, the growth in the formal sector has not kept pace with the supply of educated women, which may have led to “crowding out of female” from the workforce.

The study recommends that government policies should focus on behavioural changes that make female employment more acceptable in the society, communication programmes on gender equality in secondary education to help students imbibe equitable gender norms as well as programmes that acknowledge child care as the responsibility of both parents.

