IBM’s Shalini Kapoor Urges Change At Micro-Culture Level To Retain Women In Tech

It is no surprise that the ratio of women in engineering courses is alarmingly less compared to men or the reality that the patriarchal mindset is the reason behind it. But what does appeal as a major improvement is the fact that there are women like Shalini Kapoor who have fought this narrow mentality and did not let it stop them from climbing the stairs of success.

Director Watson IoT (Internet of Things) and Education at IBM India, Shalini choose to go for engineering at a time when the notion of a girl better suited to be a doctor was even more rampant. And it was this steely confidence of hers that today she is leading the support and services teams responsible for driving the architecture of new IoT solutions for ecosystem partners including IBM’s Global System Integrators, and also the development of new IoT Solutions and apps.

With a career that spans over 17 years at IBM, she got two maternity leaves and that too she optimised to prepare for IBM certifications and became the first woman Senior Certified Architect in IBM India. While she faced difficulties to be where she is today, she is hopeful of the women of the present times as they are slowly but surely conquering the so-called ‘male-dominated fields.’

“It’s a funnel effect as there are definitely more women graduating out of college. In my time, we were only 25 women in a batch of 150, which is not a bad number. However, things are different today as it’s nearly 50-50. Once women enter the workforce, organisations need to support their growth at various stages including marriage, maternity, and even school exams. IBM offers so much flexibility and openness that these needs of women are weaved into the fabric of our work styles,” she said.

“It’s not just about the perks you give, but the culture you create within teams where such kind of leaves are considered normal and there is acceptability by men and women alike. The biases run deep in our Indian society, but you have to repeatedly do gender sensitization to reinforce a conducive culture.”

She wishes to see more and more women starting their own ventures. “We see a lot of people coming in to pitch to us, and I don’t see a lot of women there. I don’t think it’s about taking risks, but about women not realising their potential.”

H/T: Yourstory